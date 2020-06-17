Northgate store shuts down after nearly 40 years in business

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A retail store well-known by the Aggie Corps of Cadets shut down this month after nearly 40 years in business.

Sarge’s owner Robert Forrest says the store opened in May 1984. He says for 20 years, the store supplied the swords Corps members would purchase in the store and on campus. Corps boots were also sold in the store, including Senior Corps boots during the last three years.

Forrest says the store began shutting down in November 2019. He says it was due to multiple reasons, including not having an online presence and lack of parking near his store.

The doors officially shut at the end of May when the lease expired.

Forrest says a new owner has taken over the rent, but the City of College Station could not confirm what business will take the space.

