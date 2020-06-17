Racial Injustice, ADVISORY

The AP plans the following coverage. For up-to-the minute information, visit AP Newsroom’s coverage hub Note that all times are Eastern.

ONLY ON AP:

VOICES OF PROTEST: Hundreds of thousands of demonstrators have taken to the streets in big cities and tiny towns in every U.S. state to protest the killing of George Floyd, who died after a police officer pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck as he pleaded for air. Some described institutional racism as a pandemic as cruel and deadly as COVID-19. SENT: 4790 words, photos, video.

UPCOMING:

AMERICA PROTESTS-BLM FUND: The Black Lives Matter Global Network, a seminal organization in the broader BLM movement, has created a $6.5 million fund through its foundation. The organization will offer multiyear grants to official network chapters and to other Black-led movement groups. Creation of the fund marks a sign of growth in infrastructure for the BLM Global Network, which faced questions in the past over how it utilized donations. UPCOMING: 900 words, photos, by 12 p.m.

AP POLL-RACE AND POLICING: A new poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research shows that Americans increasingly think police are more likely to use deadly force against black Americans, and that officers who cause serious injury or death are treated too leniently by the justice system. UPCOMING: 800 words, photos, by 2 p.m.

SENT/DEVELOPING:

AMERICA PROTESTS-ANTI-COLUMBUS ITALIANS: A long-running battle over a statue of Christopher Columbus near Boston’s historic North End neighborhood has often been framed as a contest pitting the city’s Italian American community against those who see Columbus as a harbinger of European oppression and the decimation of indigenous peoples. SENT: 700 words, photos.

AMERICA PROTESTS-TRUMP-LAFAYETTE PARK LEGACY: President Donald Trump has often emerged relatively unscathed from a seemingly endless stream of crises and controversies. But the forceful clearing of demonstrators from the park across from the White House has resonated like few others, prompting top military leaders and usually lockstep Republicans to distance themselves from the president. SENT: 1030 words, photos.

AMERICA PROTESTS-TRUMP: President Donald Trump has signed an executive order on policing following weeks of national protests after the death of George Floyd. But in his remarks Tuesday he made no mention of the roiling national debate over racism spawned by police killings of black people. SENT: 1000 words, photos.

AUNT JEMIMA: Pepsico is changing the name and marketing image of its Aunt Jemima pancake mix and syrup. A spokeswoman for Pepsico-owned Quaker Oats Company said it recognized Aunt Jemima’s origins are based on a racial stereotype and that the 131-year-old name and image would be replaced on products and advertising by the fourth quarter of 2020. SENT; developing.

PROTECTED MONUMENTS-SOUTH CAROLINA: Five years ago after eight black church members and their pastor were shot and killed in a racist attack, South Carolina came together and took down the Confederate flag from the Capitol lawn. Today, as yet another shocking killing of an African American roils the country, South Carolina leaders appears to be sitting out this movement so far. SENT: 780 words, photos.

ALSO:

HUMAN RIGHTS-US-RACISM: A U.S. ambassador says that Washington “is committed to addressing its shortcomings, including racial discrimination,” and is being transparent about holding violators accountable. SENT: 530 words.

FERGUSON-FIRST BLACK MAYOR: The Missouri town that became synonymous with the Black Lives Matter movement after the fatal police shooting of Michael Brown has sworn in its first black mayor. SENT: 280 words, photos.

CONFEDERATE STATUS TOPPLED-VIRGINIA: Concrete barriers have been installed around the statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee in Virginia’s capital city, hours after demonstrators tore down a different Confederate monument. SENT: 390 words, photos.

NETFLIX-CEO DONATION: Netflix CEO Reed Hastings and his wife, Patty Quillin, are donating $120 million toward student scholarships at historically black colleges and universities. SENT: 230 words.

PEOPLE-TYLER PERRY: Tyler Perry says “we must never give up” in a heartfelt first-person essay in People Magazine detailing his thoughts on racial injustice and police brutality against unarmed black people in America. SENT: 340 words, photos.

GRAPHICS/INTERACTIVES:

-Minneapolis police use of force among black people (bar chart)

-Minneapolis police uses of force on black people higher than all other races (chart)

PHOTOS:

AP photos planned from various US locations.

VIDEO:

AP video planned from various US locations.