Sixteen days into the season: A check on the tropics

After an active start to the Atlantic hurricane season, the middle of June has been quiet in the tropics.
Tropical development over the next five days | June 16th
By Erika Paige
Published: Jun. 16, 2020 at 8:36 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After what would become Tropical Storm Cristobal formed on June 1st and made landfall in Louisiana on June 7th, the tropics have since gone virtually quiet through the middle of June. Strong winds inhibiting the development of tropical systems have been present in the Atlantic Basin as well as in the Gulf of Mexico.

2020 Atlantic Basin Hurricane Season Names
Two tropical waves have gotten the attention of the National Hurricane Center in Miami for very low-end potential tropical concerns in the coming days. The area of low pressure off the Carolina coastline was given 10% odds that over the next five days this area of low pressure tries to take on some tropical characteristics. This disorganized area of showers and storms has been tagged as Invest 94L, which allows forecasters to collect more data about the particular storm, but it does not give the storm any greater likelihood of tropical development. Significant development of this non-tropical low pressure system is not expected before it moves inland Tuesday night over North Carolina. This system could produce heavy rain for portions of the Carolinas through the middle of the week.

Tropical Words
Tropical Words(KBTX)

A second area of interest sits southeast of Trinidad and Tobago as a tropical wave moves into the Caribbean. It too has been given only a 10% chance of development over the next five days. Strong winds in the upper levels of the atmosphere, which have been in place over most of the tropical Atlantic, are expected to keep this system from becoming better organized before it moves inland over South America.

Satellite image of the Atlantic Basin as a large plume of Saharan dust moves westward off the western coast of Africa | June 16th
Saharan dust brings with it warm, dry air out of Africa into the upper levels of the atmosphere which is unfavorable for tropical development. A very strong plume of dust is forecast to arrive in the Gulf of Mexico the last full week of June which should keep organized thunderstorm development down through the end of the month both in the tropical Atlantic, Caribbean, and Gulf of Mexico.

Limited tropical activity expected in the Atlantic Basin through the end of June as large plume of Saharan dust moves across the Atlantic Ocean and into the Gulf of Mexico.
Limited tropical activity expected in the Atlantic Basin through the end of June as large plume of Saharan dust moves across the Atlantic Ocean and into the Gulf of Mexico.
Historically, June and July are relatively quiet in terms of tropical activity. August into September are when the tropics tend to see the largest increase in activity with a second peak in October. This increase in tropical development is due to a lack of wind shear, which is wind speeds increasing with height through the atmosphere, as well as warmer sea surface temperatures. Warmer ocean waters add energy to tropical systems and allow for them to become better organized and strengthen over the water.

After a historic start to the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season with three named storms by the first week of June, it looks as though the month should end on a relatively quiet note in terms of additional tropical activity.

