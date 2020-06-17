Advertisement

Somerville police chief: ‘I have not resigned and don’t plan to’

Mayor Michael Bradford called for Chief Wise’s resignation during a meeting last week.
By Karla Castillo
Published: Jun. 16, 2020
SOMERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Somerville police chief says he has not resigned and does not plan to leave the department.

During last Tuesday’s city council meeting, Somerville Mayor Michael Bradford said he wanted Chief Craig Wise and City Administrator Danny Segundo to quit their jobs.

“I’ll be frank with you. I would like to see your resignation by tomorrow morning and I’d like to see the police chief’s resignation by tomorrow morning,” said Bradford on June 9.

The comments came at the end of the council's discussion about possibly rehiring Chauna Thompson as a member of the Somerville Police Department.

Thompson had charges dropped against her following the death of a Houston man in 2017. Cell phone video showed her helping restrain John Hernandez outside a restaurant, while her husband, Terry, put him in a choke-hold. Hernandez died following the incident. At the time, Thomas was an off-duty deputy with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. She was later fired from that job.

Mayor Bradford said he would call a special session on Tuesday, June 16 at 6:15 p.m. to discuss the termination of Wise and Segundo if they did not resign.

As of Tuesday afternoon, city staff said there was not a special meeting scheduled for that evening. City staff, including Segundo, said Bradford had not submitted the necessary paperwork calling for the special meeting.

KBTX’s Karla Castillo spoke with both Wise and Segundo Tuesday afternoon. When asked if he would resign, Segundo also said no.

Segundo and Wise both said they have received support from council members who have told them not to resign.

We reached out to Mayor Bradford to see if he still planned to call the special meeting to address the employment of Wise and Segundo. He has not responded.

