TAMU trending on twitter with ‘#RacismAtTAMUFeelsLike’

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Current and former students of Texas A&M University are using their social media platforms to shed light on racial inequality on campus.

Aggies took to Twitter Tuesday to participate in the trending topic ‘#RacismAtTAMUFeelsLike.' Those who have experienced or witnessed racism at Texas A&M shared their stories. At one point in the day, that hashtag was trending nationally.

“I think it has brought light to a lot of situations that have been left in the dark for so long,” said Jana Brown, a former A&M student.

Mikayla Slaydon, a current A&M student, says it’s sparking important conversations.

“They haven’t been gaslighting anyone or calling anyone out specifically but they’re just testifying what they’ve seen and what’s happened to them,” said Slaydon.

Andres Vargas says he hopes it opens people’s hearts and minds and allows for more in-person discussions.

“You can never really walk in someone else’s shoes. The best you can do is listen to them and try to understand what they’re going through,” said Vargas.

University President Michael K. Young and System Chancellor John Sharp said in statements Wednesday that they’ve read the posts and racism isn’t welcomed at A&M.

KBTX asked to speak to several university officials on camera but were pointed back to Young’s statement.

Slaydon says more needs to be done.

“This could be the first time they’re being exposed to all these things. I know it’s surprising for them to think that something like this goes on, on our campus,” said Slaydon.

