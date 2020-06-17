Advertisement

Texas A&M authorizes day off for Juneteenth for some staff, faculty

Texas A&M Seal
Texas A&M Seal(KBTX)
By Michael Oder
Published: Jun. 17, 2020 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M University is giving some of it’s staff and faculty Juneteenth off, according to an email sent Wednesday.

The email is from Vice President Jeff Risinger in the Division of Human Resources and Organizational Effectiveness. It says the university system is authorizing a special release day in observance of Texas Emancipation Day, or Juneteenth.

The email states that all Summer Session classes and exams will continue as normal, and any staff or faculty associated with classroom function will still be required to work. Essential employees will also be required to work, the email said.

If an employee is unsure of their status, they should contact their supervisor.

