Texas A&M Coach Jimbo Fisher optimistic about upcoming football season amid pandemic

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M Head Football Coach Jimbo Fisher remains optimistic he will see fans wearing face masks at Kyle Field when the Aggies take the field. The first game of the season is set for September 5 against Abilene Christian.

“I am very encouraged because our governor has opened up outside sports to 50 percent now,” Fisher said. “I expect it’s going to be pretty close to normal.”

Fisher says the players are ready to go after they returned to campus earlier this month for the first time since the pandemic started.

Quarterback Kellen Mond is also optimistic, despite the lack of spring football and summer training.

“Obviously, we would have liked to go through spring ball and not miss some of these summer workouts. But like I said, you can control what you can control, and I think we will be ready to go by Week 1,” Mond said.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.