Texas A&M police release new information about Sully statue vandalism

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M University police are releasing new details about the person they say is responsible for vandalizing the statue of Lawrence Sullivan Ross on campus.

Investigators said Wednesday surveillance video shows what appears to be a white male damaging the statue around 3:18 a.m. on June 10. Officials said the man was wearing black clothes and a mask. Based on the video, they believe he is the only suspect.

KBTX has submitted a Freedom of Information Act request to get a copy of the surveillance video.

Overnight on June 10, someone spray painted on the iconic Texas A&M statue. The letters BLM and ACAB were seen spray painted in red. The body and face of Sully was also targeted with red paint and what appears to be a rainbow-colored wig.

