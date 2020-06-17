Advertisement

`That 70s Show’ actor Danny Masterson charged in 3 rapes

CNN File photo: Danny Masterson
CNN File photo: Danny Masterson(KGNS)
By ANDREW DALTON
Published: Jun. 17, 2020 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “That ’70s Show” actor Danny Masterson was charged with the rapes of three women in the early 2000s, Los Angeles prosecutors said Wednesday.

The three counts of rape by force or fear come after a three-year investigation of the 44-year-old Masterson, The charges were filed Tuesday and an arrest warrant was issued, prosecutors said. It's not clear whether he has been taken into custody.

Masterson is charged with raping a 23-year-old woman in 2001, a 28-year-old woman in early 2003 and a 23-year-old woman in late 2003.

An attorney for Masterson did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Masterson denied the allegations in a statement when the investigation was made public in 2017.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Bolton: Trump moves in office guided by reelection concerns

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By ZEKE MILLER, DEB RIECHMANN and JILL COLVIN
The White House worked furiously to block the book, asking a federal court for an emergency temporary restraining order Wednesday against its release.

National

Prosecutor: Officer kicked Rayshard Brooks after shooting

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KATE BRUMBACK
Rolfe shot Brooks after the 27-year-old black man grabbed a Taser and ran, firing it from too far away to reach the white officer, the prosecutor said.

National

Race for virus vaccine could leave some countries behind

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By MARIA CHENG and CHRISTINA LARSON
Earlier this month, the United Nations, International Red Cross and Red Crescent, and others said it was a “moral imperative” that everyone have access to a “people’s vaccine.”

News

Family remembers Hearne woman who portrayed ‘Aunt Jemima’ character

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Haley Vyrostek
Rosie Lee Moore Hall, who was born and laid to rest in the Brazos Valley was the final woman to portray "Aunt Jemima." We spoke with her family following Quaker Oats' decision to retire the "Aunt Jemima" brand and logo, acknowledging its origins are based on a derogatory racial stereotype.

National

Trump plan to stem vet suicides focuses on public awareness

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By HOPE YEN
As part of the $53 million, two-year effort, a public messaging campaign starting in the coming weeks is intended to raise awareness about suicide at a time of increased social distancing and isolation during a pandemic.

Latest News

National

Black Lives Matter network establishes $12M grant fund

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By AARON MORRISON
On Wednesday, the foundation, which has been influential in the emergence of the broader Black Lives Matter movement, said it was setting aside $6 million in donations to support black-led grassroots organizing groups.

News

Wednesday Night Weather Update 6/17

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Voices for Children: ‘We need foster families’ after rise in removals due to COVID-19

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Chancellor: “Racists are not welcome at Texas A&M”

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Family remember Hearne woman who portrayed ‘Aunt Jemima’ character

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Voices for Children: ‘We need foster families’ after rise in removals due to COVID-19

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Kendall Hogan
The need for foster families in the Brazos Valley is growing