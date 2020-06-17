Treat of the Day: Griffin family builds community library

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Richard Griffin and his son Joel recently created a free community library in Bryan at the intersection of Shirewood and Rivendell Court.

Joel is a high school English teacher and came back to live with his dad when his mother got sick.

Mrs. Griffin passed away in December from her illness, so Joel decided to stay and support his father through the difficult time.

The Griffins say they had a number of children’s books and wanted to put them to good use. So, they got to work and created the library.

Richard says the project has been a fun way for he and his son to bond while helping the community.

They’re currently waiting for an official placard designation to recognize the library as a landmark across the internet and social media.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.