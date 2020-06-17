Advertisement

Treat of the Day: Griffin family builds community library

By Alex Bukoski
Published: Jun. 17, 2020 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Richard Griffin and his son Joel recently created a free community library in Bryan at the intersection of Shirewood and Rivendell Court.

Joel is a high school English teacher and came back to live with his dad when his mother got sick.

Mrs. Griffin passed away in December from her illness, so Joel decided to stay and support his father through the difficult time.

The Griffins say they had a number of children’s books and wanted to put them to good use. So, they got to work and created the library.

Richard says the project has been a fun way for he and his son to bond while helping the community.

They’re currently waiting for an official placard designation to recognize the library as a landmark across the internet and social media.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Bolton: Trump moves in office guided by reelection concerns

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By ZEKE MILLER, DEB RIECHMANN and JILL COLVIN
The White House worked furiously to block the book, asking a federal court for an emergency temporary restraining order Wednesday against its release.

National

Prosecutor: Officer kicked Rayshard Brooks after shooting

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KATE BRUMBACK
Rolfe shot Brooks after the 27-year-old black man grabbed a Taser and ran, firing it from too far away to reach the white officer, the prosecutor said.

National

Race for virus vaccine could leave some countries behind

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By MARIA CHENG and CHRISTINA LARSON
Earlier this month, the United Nations, International Red Cross and Red Crescent, and others said it was a “moral imperative” that everyone have access to a “people’s vaccine.”

News

Family remembers Hearne woman who portrayed ‘Aunt Jemima’ character

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Haley Vyrostek
Rosie Lee Moore Hall, who was born and laid to rest in the Brazos Valley was the final woman to portray "Aunt Jemima." We spoke with her family following Quaker Oats' decision to retire the "Aunt Jemima" brand and logo, acknowledging its origins are based on a derogatory racial stereotype.

National

Trump plan to stem vet suicides focuses on public awareness

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By HOPE YEN
As part of the $53 million, two-year effort, a public messaging campaign starting in the coming weeks is intended to raise awareness about suicide at a time of increased social distancing and isolation during a pandemic.

Latest News

National

Black Lives Matter network establishes $12M grant fund

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By AARON MORRISON
On Wednesday, the foundation, which has been influential in the emergence of the broader Black Lives Matter movement, said it was setting aside $6 million in donations to support black-led grassroots organizing groups.

News

Wednesday Night Weather Update 6/17

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Voices for Children: ‘We need foster families’ after rise in removals due to COVID-19

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Family remember Hearne woman who portrayed ‘Aunt Jemima’ character

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Chancellor: “Racists are not welcome at Texas A&M”

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Voices for Children: ‘We need foster families’ after rise in removals due to COVID-19

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Kendall Hogan
The need for foster families in the Brazos Valley is growing