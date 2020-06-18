Advertisement

ACC moves media days online

Photo: Atlantic Coast Conference
Photo: Atlantic Coast Conference(WCTV)
Published: Jun. 18, 2020 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
UNDATED (AP) - The Atlantic Coast Conference is moving its football media days online. That makes it the last of the 10 Football Bowl Subdivision leagues to announce it is going virtual because of concerns about COVID-19. The ACC Football Kickoff was originally scheduled to be held at The Westin in Charlotte, North Carolina. It has been rescheduled for July 21-23 with coverage on the ACC Network. Commissioner John Swofford, each of the conference’s 14 head coaches and selected players will be featured.

A&M System Chancellor acknowledges 5 positive COVID-19 cases within A&M Athletic Department

By Darryl V Bruffett
Texas A&M welcomed back student-athletes last Tuesday to begin on-sight training. During this week’s episode of, COVID-19 The Texas A&M System Reponds, Chancellor John Sharp revealed that the athletic department has had 5 positive cases for the corona virus. All of the cases are asymptomatic.