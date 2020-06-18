ACC moves media days online

UNDATED (AP) - The Atlantic Coast Conference is moving its football media days online. That makes it the last of the 10 Football Bowl Subdivision leagues to announce it is going virtual because of concerns about COVID-19. The ACC Football Kickoff was originally scheduled to be held at The Westin in Charlotte, North Carolina. It has been rescheduled for July 21-23 with coverage on the ACC Network. Commissioner John Swofford, each of the conference’s 14 head coaches and selected players will be featured.