Advertisement

Aggie DACA recipients weigh in on Supreme Court ruling

By Jessica Gruenling
Published: Jun. 18, 2020 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -

On Thursday morning, the Supreme Court blocked the Trump Administration’s attempt to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA).

Texas A&M graduate, Jose Luis Zelaya, is a DACA recipient.

“It’s been a very challenging last few days,” said Zelaya.

Eight years ago, Zelaya was an undergraduate at Texas A&M when DACA went into effect. In 2017, he was working on his PHD when the program was almost canceled.

“It was some of the most difficult times of my life because you go from being undocumented to having some level of protection to all of sudden being taken away,” said Zelaya.

Zelaya is now a father and says waiting for this ruling was much more stressful.

“I just don’t think of myself anymore. Someone depends on me, and thinking I will not have the ability to remain in the United States means that she doesn’t get to grow up with me,” said Zelaya.

Lily Carrasco graduated from Texas A&M this spring. She was a freshman in 2017 when DACA was rescinded.

“Honestly, I thought I would feel more emotions,” said Carrasco

Carrasco and Zelaya consider the Supreme Court decision a win, but know there’s more work to be done.

“Because although I have the privilege to be protected under DACA I can’t say the same for my parents, and my brother, and the other 11 million undocumented immigrants. It just makes me feel guilty,” said Carrasco.

“We need to continue to work toward the comprehensive immigration reform that would fix the over 11 million people that currently live in the united stated without status,” said Zelaya.

The court’s 5-4 ruling will allow DACA recipients to continue to renew membership in the program.

The justice’s said the Trump Administration needs to better explain their position on stopping DACA.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

VOD Recordings

ONE COMMUNITY LEADER FORUM

Updated: 5 hours ago

VOD Recordings

Video of car wash confrontation in Bryan sparks anger, mixed emotions

Updated: 5 hours ago

VOD Recordings

Restaurant Report Card- June 18, 2020

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Thursday Night Weather Update 6/18

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Video of car wash confrontation in Bryan sparks anger, mixed emotions

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Kendall Hogan and Rusty Surette
A confrontation over loud music at a local car wash ended with a man claiming he was harassed because of his skin color and a criminal trespass warning from police.

Latest News

News

Car wash confrontation caught on camera in Bryan

Updated: 6 hours ago
A confrontation at a local car wash was caught on a cell phone camera and has gone viral on social media. Some feel the people seen in the video shouting at a customer overreacted by calling the police. [Video by: Gregory Payton]

News

Spec’s employees in Brenham concerned about face mask policy

Updated: 7 hours ago

News

One Community: A Brazos County Leaders Forum

Updated: 7 hours ago
One Community: A Brazos County Leaders Forum

News

Brazos County leaders discuss issues about policing, justice

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
Brazos County law enforcement, elected officials, and community leaders met to discuss policing, racial relations, and justice at the One Community: Brazos Leaders Forum, Thursday evening.

News

CapRock transitioning urgent care on University Drive to COVID patients only

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Mekena Rodriguez
CapRock Health making changes to facilities due to spike in COVID cases.

News

Spec’s employees in Brenham concerned about face mask policy

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Clay Falls
Some employees in Brenham say they were initially told they couldn't wear face masks that reference the Black Lives Matter movement.