Aggie DACA recipients weigh in on Supreme Court ruling

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -

On Thursday morning, the Supreme Court blocked the Trump Administration’s attempt to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA).

Texas A&M graduate, Jose Luis Zelaya, is a DACA recipient.

“It’s been a very challenging last few days,” said Zelaya.

Eight years ago, Zelaya was an undergraduate at Texas A&M when DACA went into effect. In 2017, he was working on his PHD when the program was almost canceled.

“It was some of the most difficult times of my life because you go from being undocumented to having some level of protection to all of sudden being taken away,” said Zelaya.

Zelaya is now a father and says waiting for this ruling was much more stressful.

“I just don’t think of myself anymore. Someone depends on me, and thinking I will not have the ability to remain in the United States means that she doesn’t get to grow up with me,” said Zelaya.

Lily Carrasco graduated from Texas A&M this spring. She was a freshman in 2017 when DACA was rescinded.

“Honestly, I thought I would feel more emotions,” said Carrasco

Carrasco and Zelaya consider the Supreme Court decision a win, but know there’s more work to be done.

“Becaus e although I have the privilege to be protected under DACA I can’t say the same for my parents, and my brother, and the other 11 million undocumented immigrants. It just makes me feel guilty,” said Carrasco.

“We need to continue to work toward the comprehensive immigration reform that would fix the over 11 million people that currently live in the united stated without status,” said Zelaya.

The court’s 5-4 ruling will allow DACA recipients to continue to renew membership in the program.

The justice’s said the Trump Administration needs to better explain their position on stopping DACA.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.