A&M System Chancellor acknowledges 5 positive COVID-19 cases within A&M Athletic Department

By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Jun. 17, 2020 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Texas A&M welcomed back student-athletes last Tuesday to begin on-sight training. During this week’s episode of, COVID-19 The Texas A&M System Reponds, Chancellor John Sharp revealed that the athletic department has had 5 positive cases for the corona virus. All of the cases are asymptomatic.

Texas A&M Director of Athletics Ross Bjork on on this week’s show and talked about how the athletic department has responded to those positive tests.

“We identified who they have been around in the last two weeks and then we test all those individuals and monitor any symptoms,” said Bjork.

“Right now they are asymptomatic, but we monitor those symptoms twice a day. Temperature checking. We deliver food to their apartment to make sure they have the proper amount of nutrition and then we will test them. At the end of that quarantine period we will test them again and make sure they are healthy. If they need medical attention then we have doctors ready to engage in that as well,” concluded Bjork.

Bjork said that not only were student-athletes tested when they returned to campus, but so were many staff including himself and head football coach Jimbo Fisher.

Michael Thompson Jr., Deputy Athletics Director for External Relations and Business Development for Texas A&M Athletics, has been named the president of the National Association of Collegiate Marketing Administrators (NACMA) for the school year 2020-21 it was announced earlier today.

Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred and players’ union head Tony Clark have developed a framework that Manfred says could form the basis of an agreement as the two sides try to start the pandemic-delayed season.

|
By John Wilson
The A&M Consolidated football team is ranked No. 5 in Dave Campbell’s Texas Football/Associated Press Class 5A Division II preseason poll.

|
By John Wilson
Sam Houston State had four players named to this year’s Texas Football Preseason All-Texas Small College team.

Major League Baseball has made a fourth proposal to the players’ union aimed at starting the season, according to a person with knowledge of the proposal.

The Sam Houston State University athletic department announced on Wednesday, June 17, that three student athletes, of the 53 who were initially screened for COVID-19 upon their return to campus on Monday, tested positive.

The Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) has joined the men’s basketball officiating consortium formed by the Southeastern Conference, American Athletic Conference, ASUN, Southern and Sun Belt Conferences, it was announced Tuesday.