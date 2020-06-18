A&M System Chancellor acknowledges 5 positive COVID-19 cases within A&M Athletic Department

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Texas A&M welcomed back student-athletes last Tuesday to begin on-sight training. During this week’s episode of, COVID-19 The Texas A&M System Reponds, Chancellor John Sharp revealed that the athletic department has had 5 positive cases for the corona virus. All of the cases are asymptomatic.

Texas A&M Director of Athletics Ross Bjork on on this week’s show and talked about how the athletic department has responded to those positive tests.

“We identified who they have been around in the last two weeks and then we test all those individuals and monitor any symptoms,” said Bjork.

“Right now they are asymptomatic, but we monitor those symptoms twice a day. Temperature checking. We deliver food to their apartment to make sure they have the proper amount of nutrition and then we will test them. At the end of that quarantine period we will test them again and make sure they are healthy. If they need medical attention then we have doctors ready to engage in that as well,” concluded Bjork.

Bjork said that not only were student-athletes tested when they returned to campus, but so were many staff including himself and head football coach Jimbo Fisher.

