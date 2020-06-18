Brazos County confirms 70 new COVID-19 cases

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Health District has reported 70 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 563 active cases.

There have been 12,186 tests performed.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 1,095.

No new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. There have been 25 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

27 people are currently hospitalized. There has been three discharges in the last 24 hours.

507 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

The Brazos County Health District’s next press conference is scheduled for Monday, June 22 at 4:30 p.m. KBTX plans to carry that conference live on television, its website, and Facebook page.

Here is a breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases by zip code in Brazos County:

77801 - 110

77802 - 75

77803 - 339

77805 - 1

77806 - 2

77807 - 87

77808 - 48

77840 - 157

77841 - 1

77845 - 217

77862 - No cases reported at this time.

77868 - 2

77881- No cases reported at this time.

Unknown - 56

County Active Cases Total Cases Austin 15 41 Brazos 563 1,095 Burleson 37 48 Grimes 65 276 Houston 51 125 Lee 19 36 Leon 6 13 Madison 2 23 Milam 17 56 Montgomery 564 1,484 Robertson 15 24 San Jacinto 5 22 Trinity 3 20 Walker 113 1,893 Waller 56 99 Washington 46 223

Austin County has reported 15 active cases of COVID-19 . The county has 41 total cases.

Burleson County currently has 37 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 48 total cases, and 13 cases have recovered.

Grimes County currently has 53 active cases. There are 77 total cases in the county excluding TDCJ, 34 of the cases are located in the city of Navasota. There have been 24 recoveries. The TDCJ has reported 240 total cases, with 27 active cases and 184 recoveries. There has been one death.

According to their website, Houston County has confirmed 125 total cases of COVID-19. They have reported that 104 of these cases have come from inmates at Eastham Prison, currently 93 of the inmates have recovered. 52 cases are from the Houston County community.

Lee County has reported 19 active cases. The county has a total of 36 cases, with 14 recoveries and 2 deaths.

Leon County currently has 6 active cases. The county has 13 total cases, with 4 recoveries.

Madison County has reported 2 active cases. The county has a total of 23 cases with 10 recoveries.

Milam County currently has 17 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 56 total cases and 39 recovered cases. There is currently one patient hospitalized, and one COVID-19 related death.

Montgomery County has 564 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 1,484 total cases and 887 recovered cases. There are currently 16 hospitalizations and there have been 33 COVID-19 related deaths.

Robertson County has 15 active COVID-19 cases, with 24 total cases. Currently, 9 patients have recovered and there are no reported deaths. Below are the zip codes associated with active cases:

77859 - 9

77856 - 2

77837 - 3

77867 - 1

San Jacinto County currently has 5 active cases of COVID-19. The county has a total of 22 cases with 14 recoveries.

Trinity County currently has 3 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 20 total cases with 14 recoveries.

Walker County has 1,893 total cases of COVID-19. Out of the total, 113 cases are active in the community and 135 are recovered community cases. 1,645 cases are from the TDCJ. For more information on Walker County COVID-19 case numbers, click here.

Waller County has 56 active cases of COVID-19. There are 99 total cases and 43 recovered cases.

Washington County currently has 46 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 223 total cases with 149 recoveries and 28 deaths.

The State of Texas currently has 31,905 active cases, 96,335 total cases, 62,368 recoveries, and 2,062 deaths.