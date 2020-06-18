Brazos Valley Bombers sign four Texas State players

Bryan / College Station, TX (June 18, 2020) — The Brazos Valley Bombers announced today the signing of four Texas State players, making the Bobcats the most highly represented school on the 2020 roster.

Dontae Woodard returns for his second season with the Bombers. In 2019, he led Brazos Valley in innings pitched (44.1), recording a 2.03 ERA. He was named to last year’s TCL All-Star Team. In his two seasons with Texas State, he’s posted a 2.77 ERA in 13 innings pitched.

Tristan Stivors also makes his return to the Brazos Valley. This will be his 3rd season with the Bombers. Last season, he completed 14.1 innings pitched with a 1.84 ERA. For Texas State this season, the junior pitched 7.2 innings, recording an impressive 1.17 ERA.

On the other hand, infielder Wesley Faison is a first-time Bomber. The Richmond, Texas native finished the shortened 2020 season leading Texas State with a .352 batting average. He hit six home runs and drove in 15 runs with the Bobcats.

Trevis Sundgren joins Faison as a rookie Bomber. He threw 22.2 innings this year with the Bobcats, going 1-1 with a 3.18 ERA.

The Bombers open the 2020 season at Travis Field against the Round Rock Hairy Men on June 30 at 7:05 PM. Round Rock is one of five minor league affiliated organizations joining the TCL for this season.

