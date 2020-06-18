Bryan police searching for suspects in aggravated robbery

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police are searching for two suspects from a Wednesday morning aggravated robbery.

Police responded to the 1200 block of Westridge Ct. on Wednesday around 5:30 a.m., shortly after they believe the incident took place.

In a press release, Bryan police said the victim was leaving his home and near his vehicle, when two men he didn’t know approached him, one carrying a gun. One of the men hit the victim and caused minor injuries.

Both suspects left the scene in a light-colored Toyota SUV with the victim’s personal information and money.

Bryan police believe the men were in their late teens to early twenties, but were not able to offer significant details that would contribute to identifying the men.

The Bryan Police Department is asking anyone with information to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 979-209-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.