CapRock transitioning urgent care on University Drive to COVID patients only

Recent spikes in COVID-19 cases across the Brazos Valley have health care providers like CapRock Health System preparing to take on more patients.

“More recently we’ve been seeing up to around 50 cases a day and that’s simply limited by the number of patients that we can move through our facilities. We could see more. Our plan is to get to where we can efficiently see up to 100 a day,” said Dr. Lon Young, CapRock Health System Chief Medical Officer.

Young says instead of using all four facilities, now potential COVID patients will be directed to the CapRock Urgent Care on University Drive. Anyone seeking non-COVID treatment can visit any of the other three facilities.

“Each time a patient comes to our facility there’s a risk of exposure to our staff and then if there’s other sick patients, there’s a risk of exposure to the person who’s seeking evaluation,” said Young.

Young says it’s up to the community to continue efforts on slowing the spread of the virus.

“We really got to add something to that and the most important step at this point is for people to start wearing masks at all times when they’re out of their homes,” said Young.

Other cities across the state are starting to mandate masks.

Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson said in a statement he encourages people to wear masks, but doesn’t think making them mandatory is crucial to fighting the virus.

College Station Mayor Karl Mooney says it would have to be a decision made amongst all local leaders.

“I don’t think it’s in the best interest for us to just simply say, ‘This town in Brazos county is going to enforce this rule and it doesn’t apply anywhere else’. I think it needs to be countywide if, in fact, we’re going to be able to do it,” said Mooney.

Young says hand hygiene, social distancing, and wearing mask continue to make an impact on slowing the spread.

“Just a simple surgical mask reduces the amount of droplets and arousals that a person creates by up to 90 percent and the person that’s wearing the mask it can decrease what they breathe in by 50 percent,” said Young. “If you combine those two numbers with the proper distancing and reducing being out in public, in general, the data shows that’s when you can get this under control outside of a stay at home order.”

