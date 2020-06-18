Danford and Murski to represent Bryan ISD at THSBA State Tournament

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -

Bryan ISD Fishing Club duo of Kade Danford (Rudder High) and Caleb Murski (Bryan High) will participate at the Texas High School Bass Association State Tournament at Lake Belton on July 25-26.

Kade Danford and Caleb Mursky qualify for THSBA State Tournament (Darren Nobles/BryanISD)

The duo was able to qualify for the state tournament after a successful outing last week at the regional tournament on Lake Sam Rayburn.

Rudder High’s Clayton Wilbanks was hoping to advance to state for a third straight year, but couldn’t get enough fish in the boat.

Clayton Wilbanks fishing at THSBA Regional Tournament (Darren Nobles/BryanISD)

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.