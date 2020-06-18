Danford and Murski to represent Bryan ISD at THSBA State Tournament
Published: Jun. 18, 2020 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -
Bryan ISD Fishing Club duo of Kade Danford (Rudder High) and Caleb Murski (Bryan High) will participate at the Texas High School Bass Association State Tournament at Lake Belton on July 25-26.
The duo was able to qualify for the state tournament after a successful outing last week at the regional tournament on Lake Sam Rayburn.
Rudder High’s Clayton Wilbanks was hoping to advance to state for a third straight year, but couldn’t get enough fish in the boat.
