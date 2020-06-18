Advertisement

Driver taken to hospital after hitting Bryan church

Bryan police are investigating what caused the crash.
Bryan EMS transported the driver to CHI St. Joseph Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.(Rusty Surette KBTX)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Jun. 18, 2020 at 2:12 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A church in Bryan was damaged on Thursday afternoon after it was hit by a car. It happened at New Beginnings Church on E. 29th Street near Briarcrest Drive.

Witnesses tell KBTX that the car was seen on E. 29th Street before it left the road, drove into the parking lot, and then struck the front of the church building. The driver of the car was taken to CHI St. Joseph Health in Bryan with non-life-threatening injuries.

No other vehicles were involved and no other people were injured. Bryan police are looking into what caused the crash.

