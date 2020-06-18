Advertisement

Dry early June brings signs of drought

By Max Crawford
Published: Jun. 18, 2020 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - While we have seen rain in a scattered fashion throughout the month, we are still waiting for a widespread “soaking” and more than a few hundredths of an inch at our official measuring site in Bryan/College Station.

Here's a look at the drought monitor across the viewing area, state, and a look at what type of rain we could see through the middle of next week.
This is why it should not come as a huge surprise to see a little “color” return to the drought monitor in this week’s update. An area of “Abnormally Dry” has expanded into our northeastern counties, and right along the Highway 6 corridor in Brazos and Robertson counties.

The culprit - a mainly dry June, so far. We have already seen some minor impacts from the lack of widespread rain this week - sprinklers have become more necessary, soils are dry, etc. Next week’s update may likely have more color, but potential rain early next week could prevent the return of Moderate Drought or higher from returning to the Brazos Valley.

For reference, the average amount of rain we tally in College Station for the month of June is about four and a half inches. So far, we have received three one hundredths of an inch.

Scattered rain, which could enter the picture as early as Saturday, may quench some of the soils across the area. Later into next week, models diverge greatly on how much more rain we could receive, between a big plume of Saharan dust and the summer heat dragging on. Nevertheless, at least a little relief is expected for the Brazos Valley and for most of the state through the middle of next week.

