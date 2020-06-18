Advertisement

Family remembers Hearne woman who portrayed ‘Aunt Jemima’ character

A Robertson County native was the final woman to portray the character
By Haley Vyrostek
Published: Jun. 17, 2020 at 11:34 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Quaker Oats announced Wednesday they are retiring the Aunt Jemima brand and logo they’ve been using for more than 130 years.

The cancellation comes as an acknowledgment that its origins are based on a derogatory racial stereotype.

“As we work to make progress toward racial equality through several initiatives, we also must take a hard look at our portfolio of brands and ensure they reflect our values and meet our consumers’ expectations,” said Kristin Kroepfl, Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, Quaker Foods North America. “We recognize Aunt Jemima’s origins are based on a racial stereotype. While work has been done over the years to update the brand in a manner intended to be appropriate and respectful, we realize those changes are not enough.”

Aunt Jemima’s history goes back more than 130 years and even has ties to the Brazos Valley. In the Hammond Colony Cemetery just outside of Hearne, Rosie Lee Moore Hall was laid to rest in the 1980s.

Personal photos of Hall are hard to find, but America has seen her before. The Robertson County native was known across the country as the final woman to portray Aunt Jemima. To Julia Moore-Lawson, she was so much more.

“She was my great aunt on my dad’s side of the family. It was my grandmother’s sister,” said Moore-Lawson.

In 1989, Quaker altered Hall’s image to what we see on packaging today. But on Wednesday morning, Lawson learned through social media and text messages that the company decided to discontinue the Aunt Jemima brand and logo.

Lawson says it's always been a concern to her family.

“We’ve said for years, ‘Why do you keep using a face? Why did you upgrade her face to make her look modern? Why don’t you just take it down and do something different?' So we have had conversations with Quaker Oats in the past, but of course, you know, once PepsiCo bought Quaker Oats, a lot of that changed,” said Moore-Lawson.

She says her family has mixed emotions about the decision.

“A lot of them say that they’re okay with it. A lot of them say, ‘No it’s time to take it down.' Some of them are saying, ‘Why now? Why wait until now to do something? It’s kind of over,‘ or that taking it down would be just an insult. So you know, a lot of the family has mixed emotions,” said Moore-Lawson.

As for Lawson’s opinion on the company’s decision, ”I feel like it’s time, you know? I do. I’m not upset about it. You know, hey it’s a good brand but I think it’s time with everything that’s going on, I think it’s time to make a change,” said Moore-Lawson.

Quaker Oats says it plans on changing the name at a later date and that new packaging will begin appearing on grocery store shelves in the fall.

They also announced,“The Aunt Jemima brand will donate a minimum of $5 million over the next five years to create meaningful, ongoing support and engagement in the Black community.”

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Bolton: Trump moves in office guided by reelection concerns

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By ZEKE MILLER, DEB RIECHMANN and JILL COLVIN
The White House worked furiously to block the book, asking a federal court for an emergency temporary restraining order Wednesday against its release.

National

Prosecutor: Officer kicked Rayshard Brooks after shooting

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KATE BRUMBACK
Rolfe shot Brooks after the 27-year-old black man grabbed a Taser and ran, firing it from too far away to reach the white officer, the prosecutor said.

National

Race for virus vaccine could leave some countries behind

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By MARIA CHENG and CHRISTINA LARSON
Earlier this month, the United Nations, International Red Cross and Red Crescent, and others said it was a “moral imperative” that everyone have access to a “people’s vaccine.”

National

Trump plan to stem vet suicides focuses on public awareness

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By HOPE YEN
As part of the $53 million, two-year effort, a public messaging campaign starting in the coming weeks is intended to raise awareness about suicide at a time of increased social distancing and isolation during a pandemic.

Latest News

National

Black Lives Matter network establishes $12M grant fund

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By AARON MORRISON
On Wednesday, the foundation, which has been influential in the emergence of the broader Black Lives Matter movement, said it was setting aside $6 million in donations to support black-led grassroots organizing groups.

News

Wednesday Night Weather Update 6/17

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Voices for Children: ‘We need foster families’ after rise in removals due to COVID-19

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Family remember Hearne woman who portrayed ‘Aunt Jemima’ character

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Chancellor: “Racists are not welcome at Texas A&M”

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Voices for Children: ‘We need foster families’ after rise in removals due to COVID-19

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Kendall Hogan
The need for foster families in the Brazos Valley is growing