Get it while it’s hot - and not humid!

By Max Crawford
Published: Jun. 18, 2020 at 5:29 AM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
If you’ve liked the weather this week, you won’t find much to complain about Thursday. We start near 70, and finish in the mid 90s with heat index... in the mid 90s! The dry heat continues for one more day, though we’ll see a bearable transition to more humid afternoons as we ease into the weekend. That starts with a healthy south breeze this afternoon and through the Father’s Day weekend. An added dose of gulf moisture, of course, means higher heat index in the afternoon, but it could act to fuel a few showers and storms before the weekend is done.

From now until Sunday, Father’s Day may be the best shot at finding afternoon rain and a few thunderstorms. There’s an outside potential that we get some strong, gusty wind with the absolute strongest storms, but that doesn’t look overly likely right now. In addition to the scattered rain chance which carries into next week, we’ll be looking for a seasonable round of Saharan dust to haze up the skies, and potentially give us a few sniffles, especially by the middle of next week.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High: 94. Wind: SSW 5-15 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear. Low: 72. Wind: S 0-5 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny. High: 94. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 73. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

