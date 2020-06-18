Advertisement

Grimes County remembers long-time Jail Sergeant

By Clay Falls
Published: Jun. 18, 2020 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
RICHARDS, Texas (KBTX) -

A long time law enforcement leader from Grimes County was laid to rest Thursday.

Jim Adkins’ life was remembered by hundreds at the Union Grove Baptist Church near Richards.

He served as Jail Administrative Sergeant for the county jail and was known for his encouragement to others. He passed away over the weekend from some health issues, but friends say his legacy lives on.

“He loved the jail work, working with the inmates, helping the inmates. There’s scores of stories about him helping inmates turn their lives around before, during and after court. I mean there’s scores of stories. It just, he was one of those guys that really had a passion for helping people,” said Sheriff Don Sowell of Grimes County.

Adkins was 71-years-old. His burial followed that service at Pool Cemetery in Richards.

