Here is the latest Texas news from The Associated Press at 9:40 p.m. CDT

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said Wednesday local governments can require businesses to mandate customers and workers to wear face masks. That comes after one the state’s most populous counties ordered such a measure amid record numbers of new cases of coronavirus and hospitalizations. The order for Bexar County, which includes the San Antonio area, takes effect Monday and businesses could face fines up to $1,000 for failing to comply. Abbott, a Republican, has refused to order individuals to wear masks in his statewide orders but says other local governments can do the same as Bexar County.

DALLAS (AP) — Officials say Vice President Mike Pence will visit Texas later this month for a “Celebrate Freedom” event at a Dallas megachurch. Pence’s office says he will travel to Dallas on June 28 and will visit the First Baptist Church. The 14,000-member, Southern Baptist church's pastor is Robert Jeffress, one of President Donald Trump's leading allies among conservative evangelical Christians. The church's event is described as “an annual celebration of America’s freedom and spiritual foundation.” This weekend, Pence is scheduled to attend Trump’s campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma. He also spent time in Iowa this week, visiting a diner and speaking at a Winnebago facility.

HOUSTON (AP) — Officials say a statue of a Confederate soldier has been removed from a downtown Houston park, and a second Confederate statue is expected to be removed soon. The “Spirit of the Confederacy” statue was removed late Tuesday from Sam Houston Park. Mayor Sylvester Turner said last week the statue will be housed in the Houston Museum of African American Culture. Officials say the second Confederate statue will be removed and temporarily placed in a warehouse. Many Confederate monuments have been damaged or brought down by demonstrators and removed by local authorities since the death of George Floyd, an African American man whose death led to worldwide demonstrations calling for changes to police practices.

DALLAS (AP) — One person has been shot at a busy Dallas shopping mall, and police are still seeking a single suspect. Police Senior Cpl. Melinda Gutierrez says the shooting happened at the Galleria mall. The wounded person has been taken to Parkland Memorial Hospital. Their condition was not immediately known. The mall was evacuated, and no other shootings or injuries were reported. Dallas Police said on Twitter that there was “not an active shooter.” Stores at the mall are limited to admitting shoppers to half of their capacity because of the coronavirus pandemic. About three-quarters of the mall’s stores had opened as of June 1.