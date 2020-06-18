How warmer temperatures are affecting the temperature-taking process

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - With Saturday marking the official start of summer and temperatures continue to warm up, it’s important to note how the weather can affect health protocols put in place by the coronavirus pandemic.

A vast majority of businesses and workplaces are requiring customers and employees to have their temperatures taken with a non-contact thermometer upon entry. With this becoming a part of the everyday routine, we stepped outside to answer questions about how being out in the heat can affect the temperature-taking process.

I had someone take my temperature after being inside for several hours, and measured in at a whopping 98.1 degrees. After being outside in the sun for over 10 minutes, my temperature was taken again and spiked to 103.6 degrees.

We talked to Dr. Lon Young at Caprock Health in College Station to gain some perspective from a medical professional on if the heat can affect the screening process. He said, “Non-contact thermometers estimate the core temperature based on the characteristics of the skin, so anything that makes the skin warmer can throw those off.”

Dr. Young stated that there are ways that businesses and workplaces can combat this problem to get more accurate temperature readings: use a contact thermometer in a safe manner and ask screening questions when employees or customers arrive. In addition, he says that it’s important to not solely rely on temperature screenings for many people may not show symptoms of the coronavirus or if they do, elevated temperatures might not be one of them.

Another common question was whether or not having a sunburn would affect the temperature-taking process.

“If you’re in a hot car for an extended period of time, or if you’ve been exercising, or even if you have a sunburn - those things can change the nature of your skin which cause the results of those types of thermometers to be less accurate,”said Dr. Young.

Overall, today proved that being outside in the sun and potentially having a sunburn can boost your skin temperature to the point where it can affect the temperature-screening process. Keep that in mind if you are headed outside for extended periods and wear your sunscreen!

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.