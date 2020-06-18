Advertisement

LOOKING BACK: 9th anniversary of what became the largest wildfire in East Texas history

20,000+ acres and over $200 million worth of timber burned in just three days
The Bearing Fire | Trinity County
The Bearing Fire | Trinity County(Texas A&M Forest Service)
By Shel Winkley
Published: Jun. 17, 2020 at 9:04 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -

The year was 2011 and a devastating drought was just getting started in the Brazos Valley and across the Lone Star State.

June 17th marks the anniversary of what became known as the Bearing Fire, sparking in Polk County before moving north into Trinity County. Due to a lack of rain and extremely dry vegetation, that fire quickly grew and torched more than 23,000 acres between the two counties, in just three days. It would become the largest wildfire in East Texas history, to this day.

Once the fire was controlled, an estimated stumpage value of timber destroyed ranged from $12.8 million to $18.3 million. The lost volume of wood burned in the Bearing Fire could have been used to produce forest products worth a total of $243.5 million.

According to the National Weather Service, a wheel bearing spark is what started the blaze, hence the name.

CLICK HERE for more details on the Bearing Fire from the Texas A&M Forest Service

Another major Brazos Valley wildfire was burning during this time. The Dyer Mill Fire in Grimes County burned 5,280 acres and created a heavy toll on people and property. A total of $2.5 to $3.6 million dollars of timber was estimated to be lost.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Bolton: Trump moves in office guided by reelection concerns

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By ZEKE MILLER, DEB RIECHMANN and JILL COLVIN
The White House worked furiously to block the book, asking a federal court for an emergency temporary restraining order Wednesday against its release.

National

Prosecutor: Officer kicked Rayshard Brooks after shooting

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KATE BRUMBACK
Rolfe shot Brooks after the 27-year-old black man grabbed a Taser and ran, firing it from too far away to reach the white officer, the prosecutor said.

National

Race for virus vaccine could leave some countries behind

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By MARIA CHENG and CHRISTINA LARSON
Earlier this month, the United Nations, International Red Cross and Red Crescent, and others said it was a “moral imperative” that everyone have access to a “people’s vaccine.”

News

Family remembers Hearne woman who portrayed ‘Aunt Jemima’ character

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Haley Vyrostek
Rosie Lee Moore Hall, who was born and laid to rest in the Brazos Valley was the final woman to portray "Aunt Jemima." We spoke with her family following Quaker Oats' decision to retire the "Aunt Jemima" brand and logo, acknowledging its origins are based on a derogatory racial stereotype.

National

Trump plan to stem vet suicides focuses on public awareness

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By HOPE YEN
As part of the $53 million, two-year effort, a public messaging campaign starting in the coming weeks is intended to raise awareness about suicide at a time of increased social distancing and isolation during a pandemic.

Latest News

National

Black Lives Matter network establishes $12M grant fund

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By AARON MORRISON
On Wednesday, the foundation, which has been influential in the emergence of the broader Black Lives Matter movement, said it was setting aside $6 million in donations to support black-led grassroots organizing groups.

News

Wednesday Night Weather Update 6/17

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Voices for Children: ‘We need foster families’ after rise in removals due to COVID-19

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Family remember Hearne woman who portrayed ‘Aunt Jemima’ character

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Chancellor: “Racists are not welcome at Texas A&M”

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Voices for Children: ‘We need foster families’ after rise in removals due to COVID-19

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Kendall Hogan
The need for foster families in the Brazos Valley is growing