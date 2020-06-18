LOOKING BACK: 9th anniversary of what became the largest wildfire in East Texas history

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -

The year was 2011 and a devastating drought was just getting started in the Brazos Valley and across the Lone Star State.

June 17th marks the anniversary of what became known as the Bearing Fire, sparking in Polk County before moving north into Trinity County. Due to a lack of rain and extremely dry vegetation, that fire quickly grew and torched more than 23,000 acres between the two counties, in just three days. It would become the largest wildfire in East Texas history, to this day.

Once the fire was controlled, an estimated stumpage value of timber destroyed ranged from $12.8 million to $18.3 million. The lost volume of wood burned in the Bearing Fire could have been used to produce forest products worth a total of $243.5 million.

According to the National Weather Service, a wheel bearing spark is what started the blaze, hence the name.

Another major Brazos Valley wildfire was burning during this time. The Dyer Mill Fire in Grimes County burned 5,280 acres and created a heavy toll on people and property. A total of $2.5 to $3.6 million dollars of timber was estimated to be lost.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.