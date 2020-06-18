New Brazos County unemployment claims down for the sixth straight week

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - For the sixth straight week, new Brazos County unemployment claims are lower than the previous week.

There were 467 new unemployment claims in Brazos County for the week ending on June 6.

Total unemployment claims remains high at 11,008.

But Bryan-College Station President and CEO, Glen Brewer says that could change soon, “we’re looking at possibly getting people back to work.”

He optimism is cautious however, he says the Chamber is, “going to encourage more businesses to participate in operation restart and we’re also going to encourage all of our citizens too to help us if we try to follow these guidelines as we safely operate business and hopefully slow the spread of the virus.”

Brewer says above all, safety comes first; and he says that’s happening through Operation Restart B/CS.

“We really feel that these guidelines can help us,” Brewer explains, “if we ensure that they’re working correctly.”

