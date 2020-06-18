Advertisement

New Brazos County unemployment claims down for the sixth straight week

Total unemployment claims just north of 11,000
By Alex Bukoski
Published: Jun. 18, 2020 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - For the sixth straight week, new Brazos County unemployment claims are lower than the previous week.

There were 467 new unemployment claims in Brazos County for the week ending on June 6.

Total unemployment claims remains high at 11,008.

But Bryan-College Station President and CEO, Glen Brewer says that could change soon, “we’re looking at possibly getting people back to work.”

He optimism is cautious however, he says the Chamber is, “going to encourage more businesses to participate in operation restart and we’re also going to encourage all of our citizens too to help us if we try to follow these guidelines as we safely operate business and hopefully slow the spread of the virus.”

Brewer says above all, safety comes first; and he says that’s happening through Operation Restart B/CS.

“We really feel that these guidelines can help us,” Brewer explains, “if we ensure that they’re working correctly.”

Watch the full interview in the player above.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

VOD Recordings

ONE COMMUNITY LEADER FORUM

Updated: 5 hours ago

VOD Recordings

Video of car wash confrontation in Bryan sparks anger, mixed emotions

Updated: 5 hours ago

VOD Recordings

Restaurant Report Card- June 18, 2020

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Thursday Night Weather Update 6/18

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Video of car wash confrontation in Bryan sparks anger, mixed emotions

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Kendall Hogan and Rusty Surette
A confrontation over loud music at a local car wash ended with a man claiming he was harassed because of his skin color and a criminal trespass warning from police.

Latest News

News

Car wash confrontation caught on camera in Bryan

Updated: 6 hours ago
A confrontation at a local car wash was caught on a cell phone camera and has gone viral on social media. Some feel the people seen in the video shouting at a customer overreacted by calling the police. [Video by: Gregory Payton]

News

Spec’s employees in Brenham concerned about face mask policy

Updated: 7 hours ago

News

One Community: A Brazos County Leaders Forum

Updated: 7 hours ago
One Community: A Brazos County Leaders Forum

News

Brazos County leaders discuss issues about policing, justice

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
Brazos County law enforcement, elected officials, and community leaders met to discuss policing, racial relations, and justice at the One Community: Brazos Leaders Forum, Thursday evening.

Focus At Four

A&M Pandemic specialist: New COVID-19 case numbers are concerning but anticipated

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Alex Bukoski
A&M Pandemic specialist: New COVID-19 case numbers are concerning but anticipated

News

CapRock transitioning urgent care on University Drive to COVID patients only

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Mekena Rodriguez
CapRock Health making changes to facilities due to spike in COVID cases.