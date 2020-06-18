Advertisement

South Wind Turns On, Moisture Swings In

By Shel Winkley
Published: Jun. 18, 2020 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
This week has been defined by “dry heat” through the afternoon hours. Hot, sure. But with lower humidity in the afternoon, it has been more manageable than you typical mid-June in the Brazos Valley. A breeze kicks up and blows through the Brazos Valley this weekend and early next week. That south wind will increase the Gulf moisture, leading to it feeling more humid when you step out. The consolation prize? An isolated rain chance returns to the forecast -- granted most will remain dry each day, but a few downpours cannot be ruled out through the heat of the day and early evening hours (30%).

A deeper slug of tropical moisture is expected to swivel into the area by mid-next week, which in turn brings the area a decent chance of scattered rain and thunderstorms. At the same time, a plume of Saharan dust is expected to arrive in Texas and the Gulf Coast, turning the sky to a milky, gray color. That drier mid-level air could make it harder to put that tropical moisture to work, but if we can it should provide parts of the Brazos Valley with a much needed, beneficial drink of water. The haze is certain, the rain is conditional. Time will tell which of the two will win out...

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance for rain. Low: 73. Wind: SSE 5-15 mph.

Friday: Partly cloudy. High: 94. Wind: SSE 10-15 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 72. Wind: S 5-15 mph.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance for rain. High: 94. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

