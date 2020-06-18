Spec’s employees in Brenham concerned about face mask policy

BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) -

Employees at a Brenham liquor store are getting some new answers after contacting KBTX. Some of them contacted us saying they weren’t being allowed to wear face masks that reference the Black Lives Matter movement.

Masks are becoming a common sight in the age of COVID-19. Several employees at the Spec’s Liquor Store in Washington County were concerned they wouldn’t be allowed to wear certain kinds.

Xavier Workman recently started working at Spec’s for an extra job.

“The issue that we’re having is one of our managers had a mask on that said, ‘I can’t breathe’ and she was asked to remove that mask,” said Workman.

The manager inside confirmed she was told not to wear this mask. Employees wanted an explanation why.

”The entire staff is African American with the exception of two individuals who are Hispanic, so it’s kind of like a shot in the face to come at this store with that tactic,” said Workman.

”I do consider that all lives matter that everyone is considered equal and important under the eyes of God. But I don’t feel like they have taken the time to adequately explain themselves,” said Rarren Buchanan, another Spec’s Cashier.

Thursday afternoon a company representative emailed KBTX saying Spec’s does not have a policy on face masks. They said people can wear what they want as long as they are meeting protective health requirements.

After our interview with Workman, he called late Thursday afternoon to say the company had contacted the store to tell employees there was a miscommunication regarding the use of face masks.

”All I need is you know them to be accepting. Allow us to do what we need to do to get the job done,” said Workman.

“I just think that some answers are needed,” added Buchanan.

Spec’s sent the following statement to KBTX Thursday afternoon regarding our report:

“Spec’s does not have a policy regarding facial masks. They have not been an official part of our uniform until the recent events with COVID-19. If anyone claims to be quoting a policy, it simply doesn’t exist. Since masks have become more than protective equipment and are now articles of personal expression, we have intentionally left them to the preferences of our guests and associates. People can wear what they want as long as they are meeting protective health requirements. We are not aware of this situation happening at any of our locations. Spec’s is going to conduct an internal inquiry to look into this matter further.” Steve Moore, State Operations Manger at Spec’s Wines, Spirits and Finer Foods.

