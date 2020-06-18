Texas News Digest

Good afternoon! Here’s a look at AP’s general news and sports coverage in Texas at this hour. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to the Dallas AP at 972-991-2100, or, in Texas, 800-442-7189. Email: aptexas@ap.org. Jill Bleed is at the desk.

TOP STORIES:

VIRUS OUTBREAK-TEXAS

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath says public schools will be open in the fall but there will be flexibility for parents who want to keep their children at home. By Jim Vertuno.

SAN ANTONIO SHOOTING

SAN ANTONIO — Police say federal agents in Florida have arrested a man charged in a shooting outside a Texas bar last week that injured eight people.

HOUSTON EXPLOSION

HOUSTON — Surveillance video captured four people dousing chairs and tables at a Houston bar with a flammable liquid, leading to an explosion that heavily damaged the business and surrounding homes but caused no serious injuries, investigators said Thursday. Video released by Houston Fire Department arson investigators shows the unidentified males pouring the liquid from 5 gallon containers over furniture on the deck at Bar 5015 near the Houston Museum District at around 5 a.m. on June 12. By Juan A. Lozano. SENT 370 words, AP video.

VENEZUELA-JAILED AMERICANS

CARACAS, Venezuela — Venezuelan officials have released a video of six American oil executives jailed in a Caracas prison for over two years. Relatives of the men on Thursday appealed for their release. By Scott Smith.

HIDDEN GULF SPILL

NEW ORLEANS — A New Orleans company is challenging a U.S. Coast Guard claim that the company owes millions of dollars in costs and penalties related to a continuing oil leak in the Gulf of Mexico. By Kevin McGill.

POOR PEOPLE'S CAMPAIGN

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — An anti-poverty coalition is scheduled to hold a virtual march as part of the Poor People’s Campaign to highlight the plight of struggling U.S. residents. By Russell Contreras.

___

