Traffic Alert: A portion of Francis Drive to be closed for nine months

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Construction begins on Thursday on Francis Drive in College Station and part of the road will be close for about nine months.

Francis Drive will be closed to westbound traffic from Munson Avenue to Walton Drive. Only one-way eastbound traffic will be allowed to travel from Walton Dr toward Munson Ave.

Crews will be replacing the roadway with concrete pavement, utility improvements, and widening the sidewalk.

Construction will begin in two sections. The first section is set for the College Hills Elementary School area, and then will move to the Munson Avenue to Shady Lane area.

While the closure is only expected to last nine months, the overall project should be completed by the end of 2021, according to the City of College Station.

