Treat of the Day: Rudder High seniors win FFA scholarships

By Alex Bukoski
Published: Jun. 18, 2020 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Two Rudder High graduating seniors are getting a little support in their next academic endeavors.

FFA members Emily Adams and Mikaela Terry were recently awarded a total of $24,000 in Texas FFA scholarships.

The scholarships are scored based on academics, activities, agricultural experiences, leadership positions, involvement.

Emily earned the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo Scholarship worth a cool $20,000 and Mikaela was awarded the C-J “Red” Davidson Scholarship for $4,000.

Both students plan to attend Texas A&M University in the fall.

