Voices for Children: ‘We need foster families’ after rise in removals due to COVID-19

Stressors from COVID-19 are causing an increase in the need to re-home kids
By Kendall Hogan
Published: Jun. 17, 2020 at 9:46 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Voices for Children - CASA of Brazos Valley is concerned about a recent rise in the need to remove kids from homes.

Executive Director Kimberly Martinez says since March, there has been a 40% increase. She attributes the increase to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We attribute that to the stressors on the lives of parents who are responsible for taking care of their children,” said Martinez. “So the loss of job, the increase of substance abuse, the pressures of being in one place for an extended period of time.”

Martinez says there has always been a significant need for foster families in the Brazos Valley.

“Imagine someone comes into your home and tells you you have five or ten minutes to pack your favorite toys or favorite clothes and put them in a bag, and off you go to complete strangers,” said Martinez.

She says typically, because of the lack of foster families, kids have to be sent to places like Houston or Dallas in order to be in a home.

“It is hard to provide resources or services for our kiddos when they are not in their respective counties or close to home,” said Martinez.

The process to become a foster parent includes a series of classes totaling 40 hours, a home study, and a background check.

Local foster parent information

With the shutdown from COVID-19, Martinez says there is also a backlog of cases with the courts, and many extensions have been granted to families, leaving kids in foster care longer.

She’s concerned there will be another increase in re-homing kids once school starts again because issues typically hidden inside the home become more obvious.

“We are kind of stuck right now where nothing is moving but the fountain keeps flowing,” said Martinez.

To report suspected child abuse dial: 1-800-252-5400 or www.txabusehotline.org

