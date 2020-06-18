Advertisement

You’re invited! A drive-thru farewell parade for outgoing Salvation Army leaders

(KBTX)
By Kathleen Witte
Published: Jun. 18, 2020
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - You are invited to say thank you and farewell to the couple that has led the Salvation Army of Bryan-College Station for the last four years.

Captains Paul and Analese Ryerson have been called to Lawrence, Georgia, for their next assignment.

The two have led the BCS Salvation Army into some of its largest fundraising years, which directly translates to more services provided for those most in need in the Bryan-College Station community.

To say thank you, you are invited to participate in a drive-through honk-and-wave goodbye parade for the Captains Ryerson.

At 5:15 p.m. on Friday, June 19, bring your vehicle to the Bryan Square Shopping Center at the corner of Texas Avenue and Post Office Street.

The Salvation Army Canteen will lead the way down Texas Avenue and past the Salvation Army offices on Koenig Street.

Members of the youth program will have baskets to collect farewell cards and gifts if you have them.

Click here for KBTX’s farewell report on the Ryersons’ service to the community.

More details on the parade are below in the official flyer for the event.

SO LONG – GOOD LUCK – SAY0NARA – CIAO – ADIOS – BYE-BYE

There are so, so many ways to say “Good Bye

We invite you to join us on Friday, June 19 at 5:15 pm as we meet in the

Bryan Square Shopping Center at 2104 S. Texas Avenue beside Post Office Street* for a

Honk and WaveFarewell Drive-By Parade, honoring

CAPTAINS ANALESE & PAUL RYERSON, JOSH & ELLIE

The Salvation Army Canteen truck will lead the parade of well-wishers, beginning on Post Office Street, turning left on Cavitt and turning right on Koenig Street to pass by the Salvation Army offices. There will be music and balloons; and Salvation Army youth will have baskets to accept cards and farewell wishes from the cars in the parade. It will be a festive and fun event and we are excited to have an opportunity to thank the Ryerson family for all of their good works here in our community. They will be leaving the Bryan College Station Salvation Army a few days later to travel to their new appointment in Georgia.

We hope that you will join us as we wish the RYERSONS Godspeed as they are off on their new adventure.

(*Stores found in Bryan Square Shopping Center include “99 Cents Only”, “Firestone Complete Auto Care” and “Cititrends Clothing Store”)

