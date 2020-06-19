Advertisement

Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Petey

Petey is a seven-month-old Shepherd mix
Petey, Aggieland Humane Society photos
Petey, Aggieland Humane Society photos(KBTX TV)
By Karla Castillo
Published: Jun. 19, 2020 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Petey is our Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for June 19, 2020. Shelter staff says he’s about seven months old and probably a Shepherd mix. He’s a smaller to medium sized dog and will get a little bigger.

We’re told he’s a great little dog that immediately wanted to play fetch when he was taken to a yard. Aggieland Humane staff says he’d do best in a family home that has a yard, but also a comfortable couch for afternoon naps.

Petey is microchipped, vaccinated and will be neutered next week. You can learn more about Petey and fill out a form to adopt him by clicking here.

Aggieland Humane is open but operating by appointment only. Starting Monday, everyone visiting the shelter will be asked to wear masks at all times. Staff says it’s an effort to keep humans and pets safe and healthy. Visit their website for details on how to setting up an appointment.

