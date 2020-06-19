All in a week’s work: Heat, humidity, haze, and some healthy downpours

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - We held off the thick, muggy mornings for most of the month of June, but changes blows in with the south wind starting this weekend!

This weekend brings more humidity and only a scattered rain chance. More widespread rain, in addition to a healthy dose of Saharan dust, is in the works for next week. (KBTX)

First, after a muggy start, you’ll notice a few more clouds in the sky Friday. That tells us we have more moisture to work with in the lower levels, and with a little daytime heating, we may find some pop-up showers throughout the afternoon. Don’t fret for your outdoor plans - any shower that pops up should be short lived, so you can hop right back in the pool after it passes (watch out for lightning). Saturday looks much the same, with Sunday’s coverage of showers and a couple storms looking a little higher at the moment.

Another possible source of precipitation this weekend could come from the north, were strong storms may try to sneak into the northwestern portions of the Brazos Valley in the very early morning hours. While not overly likely, we’ll be watching for a few rumbles over the next several mornings. Your PinPoint Weather App will let you know if any rain is coming your way, whether morning or afternoon.

Weekend forecast brings heat, humidity, a healthy breeze, and a shot at some showers, especially Sunday. (KBTX)

All said, it should be a relatively quiet weekend, with a healthy breeze and a noted added dose of humidity. Heat index will reach into the upper 90s and even low triple digits by Sunday, assuming you do not see those afternoon downpours.

Into next week: The forecast gets a little more complicated for next week. Deeper tropical moisture is set to arrive by Wednesday, which should enhance our coverage and total rain for at least a couple afternoons toward the end of the week.

Most rain may wait to fall until the middle of next week, when we get deeper tropical moisture. (KBTX)

This is where we should begin to tally a solid one to two inches of rain (potentially more) before the week is done. Where this weekend is of the isolated to scattered variety, we may see more widespread rain during the week. We will continue to fine-tune the potential and timing as we get closer.

After the rain, the dust arrives.

Infrared satellite imagery from Friday morning over the tropical Atlantic. You can see a faint, but distinct wave of Saharan dust. (KBTX)

Although we may get a taste of Saharan dust Sunday, the more noticeable haze in the sky looks to be coming by late next week. Seen above on infrared imagery off the coast of Africa, a fairly large concentration of dust particles may arrive in the Brazos Valley and western Gulf states before the end of the week. Adding to the milky view of sunrises and sunsets, the dust may also give those with sensitive respiratory problems some minor issues. Like an air pollution watch day, it may be better to limit outdoor activity, especially in the afternoon. We will continue to keep you updated as we get closer to the dust arriving.

A healthy dose of Saharan dust, is in the works for next week. (KBTX)

The added dust should wipe out any widespread rain chances for the rest of the week into the weekend.

Happy Juneteenth and happy Father’s Day!

