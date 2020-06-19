A&M Pandemic specialist: New COVID-19 case numbers are concerning but anticipated

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -”On the one hand, [new COVID-19 case numbers] are concerning. But on the other hand, it’s anticipated.”

That’s how Texas A&M director of the Scowcroft Institute’s Pandemic and Biosecurity Policy Program in the Bush School of Government and Public Service, Dr. Gerald Parker, explains his feelings on the recent spike in COVID-19 cases.

He says the curve has been flattened before this spike so our healthcare system could prepare for this possibility.

“We need to get back to work... I support the governor’s strategy.” Parker explains.

He says while public health must be first and foremost, the side effects of prolonged social distancing and isolation will be more detrimental than the possibility for a spike in cases.

Dr. Parker tells us he’s looking to learn from this.

He says he sat down with Texas A&M Chancellor, John Sharp, to discuss the possibility of forming a commission on pandemics.

“We need a pandemic commission similar to the 9-1-1 commission formed following the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001,” Sharp says.

He says A&M is looking to advise the federal government on the formation of such a commission.

Watch the full interview in the player above.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.