Advertisement

American Airlines bans man who refused to wear face mask

According to the airline, conservative activist Brandon Straka ignored requests by crew members to wear a mask while the plane with 122 passengers prepared to leave for Dallas-Fort Worth.
According to the airline, conservative activist Brandon Straka ignored requests by crew members to wear a mask while the plane with 122 passengers prepared to leave for Dallas-Fort Worth.(Brandon Straka/CNN)
Published: Jun. 19, 2020 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) — American Airlines has banned a man who was kicked off a plane for refusing to wear a face covering, among the first such incidents since airlines promised this week to step up enforcement of their mask rules.

According to the airline, conservative activist Brandon Straka ignored requests by crew members to wear a mask while the plane with 122 passengers prepared to leave for Dallas-Fort Worth. (Source: Brandon Straka/CNN)

A spokesman for American said Thursday that the airline decided to ban the man after reviewing the incident, which occurred Wednesday at New York's LaGuardia Airport.

According to the airline, conservative activist Brandon Straka ignored requests by crew members to wear a mask while the plane with 122 passengers prepared to leave for Dallas-Fort Worth. He was ordered off the 172-seat plane and put on a later flight.

American said Straka will be banned until the airline drops its requirement that passengers and crew members wear face coverings to limit spread of the virus that causes COVID-19.

"We are committed to protecting the safety and well-being of our customers and team members, which is why we strengthened enforcement of our policy for required face coverings on board," said airline spokesman Ross Feinstein. "We expect customers who choose to fly with us to comply with these policies, and if necessary, we will deny future travel for customers who refuse to do so."

Straka recorded an exchange with a flight attendant on the plane. In another video that he posted on Twitter after being banished to the gate area, he said there is no law requiring passengers to wear a mask.

That is true — it is only a policy by the airlines. The Federal Aviation Administration has declined requests by airlines and their labor unions to make masks mandatory.

American and other leading U.S. airlines announced the mask rules last month. This week, they vowed to step up enforcement after several instances in which people complained about other passengers not covering their faces.

Most of the airlines make exceptions for young children, for passengers while they are eating or drinking, and for those with some medical conditions.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Brazos County reports 68 new cases of COVID-19

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
This is a current count of COVID-19 cases in the Brazos Valley based on the information provided to KBTX. Additional information on these cases can be found on the local news page.

News

Police: Injury call leads to arrest of suspected drug dealer

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Josh Ninke
A suspected drug dealer was arrested in college station after his roommates called police, worried that he'd seriously hurt himself.

National

Trump says he will renew effort to end DACA protections

Updated: 55 minutes ago
President Donald Trump said Friday that he will renew his administration’s effort to end legal protections for young immigrants after the Supreme Court blocked the first try.

National

Court to hear arguments in Trump administration’s bid to stop release of Bolton’s book

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By DEB RIECHMANN Associated Press
The government asked a federal court for a temporary restraining order to prevent the release of the book, claiming it contains classified material.

Latest News

Entertainment

‘Into the Wild’ bus removed from Stampede Trail in Alaska

Updated: 1 hours ago
The famed “Bus 142” on the Stampede Trail has been removed by the state of Alaska, according to the mayor of the Denali Borough.

News

AP-NORC poll: Majority of Americans support police protests

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By AARON MORRISON and HANNAH FINGERHUT Associated Press
The new AP-NORC poll finds 54% of Americans say they approve of the protests, while 32% disapprove. Another 14% say they hold neither opinion.

News

All in a week’s work: Heat, humidity, haze, and some healthy downpours

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Max Crawford
A very summery outlook brings heat index, tropical downpours, and Saharan dust all into play over the next week.

News

Burleson County Tax Office temporarily closed due to COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Josh Ninke
The tax office has been shut down since last week but plans to reopen Monday.

News

Celebrate Juneteenth with local events across the Brazos Valley

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Fallon Appleton
Events will be held across the Brazos Valley throughout the weekend to celebrate Juneteenth.

News

Sam Houston State names finalist for president

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Tennyson Guthrie
Sam Houston State University Chancellor Brian McCall has selected Alisa White as the sole finalist for the university’s president position.