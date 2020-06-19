Bombers add four Texas A&M Aggies to 2020 Roster

Bryan / College Station, TX (June 19, 2020) — The Brazos Valley Bombers have announced the signing of four players from the Texas A&M University baseball team.

INF Logan Sartori is back with the Bombers for a second season. He finished the 2019 TCL season with a .267 average, adding 3 HRs and 25 RBIs in 36 games. The Lincoln, NE native exploded in 2020 for Texas A&M, slashing .353 with 12 runs, 6 doubles, 2 home runs and 10 RBIs in 15 games. Prior to playing for Texas A&M, he was at Hutchinson Community College for two seasons, where he set school records for career doubles (38) and triples (11).

RHP Bryce Miller also was in his junior season with the Aggies. He appeared on the mound for seven games, logging a 3.60 ERA. In 2019, the New Braunfels, TX native appeared in 33 games, finishing his sophomore year with a 4-2 record and 3.66 ERA.

Austin Bost will appear as a 1st baseman/designated hitter for Brazos Valley. The sophomore played in seven games this season, hitting .308 (4-for-13) with 7 runs, 3 home runs, 3 walks and 10 RBIs. He hails from Groves, TX where, as a senior at Port Neches-Groves High School, batted .462 with 16 doubles and 40 runs, earning a 5A-All State selection.

C Taylor Smith is transferring to Texas A&M in the fall from Incarnate Word. For the Cardinals in 2019, Smith finished the season with a .322 batting average, adding a whopping 16 HRs and 57 RBIs. He played in the Cape Cod League for the Falmouth Commodores last summer.

The Bombers open the 2020 season at Travis Field against the Round Rock Hairy Men on June 30 at 7:05 PM. Round Rock is one of five minor league affiliated organizations joining the TCL for this season.

For tickets and information, please call (979) 779-PLAY or go to www.bvbombers.com. To follow all upcoming news and developments for the Brazos Valley Bombers, follow or like us on facebook.com/bvbombers, follow us on Twitter: @BV_Bombers, and follow us on Instagram: @bvbombers.