Brazos County leaders discuss issues about policing, justice

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County law enforcement, elected officials, and community leaders met to have a conversation focused on policing, justice and racial relations in Brazos County. It was part of the One Community: Brazos Leaders Forum Thursday evening.

Following national and local protests against racial injustices and police brutality, sparked by the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer, the Brazos County community wanted to join the discussion.

“I’m here just to figure out what the political leaders of our city have to really say and how they really feel about the community and to find out what they have to give the community in the future,” said Black Lives Matter BCS co-founder Tre Watson.

Forum leaders included Jarvis Parsons, Brazos County DA, Karl Mooney, College Station mayor, Andrew Nelson, Bryan mayor, Mike Ragan, University Police Chief, Eric Buske, Bryan Police Chief, Billy Couch, College Station Police Chief, and Chris Kirk, Brazos County Sheriff.

“We realize we need to focus on some things that hadn’t been handled properly over a long period of time,” said College Station mayor, Karl Mooney in the opening remarks.

Attendees and online viewers provided the questions for the forum. The discussion centered on topics including de-escalation training, how officers are held accountable, and what law enforcement officers believe creates community division.

“Until we recognize that trust comes from not just this interaction, but that what has happened in my past life to make me either more trusting or less trusting in police officers, and officers also thinking about those things to try and make this particular interaction more safe and make people feel more safe, I think then we start increasing our relationships and increasing collaboration between the community and the police,” said Brazos County District Attorney Jarvis Parsons.

The types of training police officers go through has been prevalent in debates across the nation. College Station Police Chief Billy Couch enumerated the types of training he believes are most important right now.

“Communication, de-escalation techniques, force-avoidance, and implicit bias are really the key training that we do right now to try and get our guys to be better communicators with the public,” said Couch.

The panel participants and Watson believe these conversations are a step in the right direction.

“We need the community to trust in law enforcement. So whatever we need to do to make that happen, we will do and I think that that comes with more talking, with more communication and not less communication and being open and honest about the role that we have,” said Parsons.

The police chiefs wanted to emphasize that they have set up their stations to be accessible to the community. They mentioned that calling non-emergency phone numbers, emailing, or even using an advocate to initiate complaints or investigations are welcomed. Those resources can be found at the end of this article.

“I feel like it opened the door,” said Watson. “I feel like they gave resources to let the community know how they can get in contact with them.”

Watson said he would like to see more younger people get involved in this discussion and that if we want to see change, we all have to do our part.

“If we want change, we want to get up off our behinds and make change,” said Ebony Peterson, co-founder of Black Lives Matter BCS. “We can’t expect for someone else to make change for us if we want the change. We have to do it ourselves.”

College Station Police Department

Bryan Police Department

(979) 209-5321

University Police Department

(979) 845-2345

Watch the full forum below:

WATCH: One Community Brazos County Leaders Forum WATCH: Leaders in Brazos County, including elected officials, law enforcement, and community leaders are gathering to discuss current issues surrounding policing, justice, and more. Posted by KBTX Media on Thursday, June 18, 2020

