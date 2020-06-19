Advertisement

Brazos County reports 68 new cases of COVID-19

This count of COVID-19 cases across the Brazos Valley is current as of midday. Additional information on these cases, when available, can be found on the KBTX homepage.
(KBTX)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Jun. 19, 2020 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Health District has reported 68 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 575 active cases.

There have been 12,227 tests performed.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 1,163.

No new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. There have been 25 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

29 people are currently hospitalized. There has been two discharges in the last 24 hours.

540 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

The Brazos County Health District’s next press conference is scheduled for Monday, June 22 at 4:30 p.m. KBTX plans to carry that conference live on television, its website, and Facebook page.

Here is a breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases by zip code in Brazos County:

  • 77801 - 113
  • 77802 - 80
  • 77803 - 344
  • 77805 - 1
  • 77806 - 2
  • 77807 - 88
  • 77808 - 51
  • 77840 - 187
  • 77841 - 1
  • 77845 - 238
  • 77862 - No cases reported at this time.
  • 77868 - 2
  • 77881- No cases reported at this time.
  • Unknown - 56
CountyActive CasesTotal Cases
Austin1541
Brazos5751,163
Burleson3748
Grimes65276
Houston51125
Lee1936
Leon613
Madison223
Milam1757
Montgomery5641,484
Robertson1524
San Jacinto522
Trinity320
Walker1131,893
Waller5699
Washington46223

