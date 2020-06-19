Brazos Valley African American Museum hosts Juneteenth celebration

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -

On Friday morning, Thomas Goodman and his family visited the Brazos Valley African American Musuem.

The museum hosted a curbside Juneteenth celebration, and you could visit the museum for free.

“They’re pretty open about it. They’re pretty excited about it and that’s a good thing,” said Goodman.

Goodman says on this Juneteenth he wants his kids to learn about African American history. They’ve also started having conversations surrounding the protests and demands for racial equality.

“We live a different life than what their mom lived with us being an interracial couple. There is two sides to it and so we’re kind of letting them know those things,” said Goodman.

Lindsey Thomson had the day off from work and also brought her kids to the museum.

“I think I’m realizing the older that I get and obviously with recent events there’s just a lot of things I don’t know about black history, African-American history. There’s a lot of things I wasn’t taught in school, that wasn’t in my textbooks, and so I want that to be different for my kids,” said Thomson.

On the outside of the museum, cars made their way through the parking lot to join in on the celebration.

“It looks like it does right here. We’ve got every race that is a part of our community,” said Irma Cauley, a board member for the Brazos Valley African American Museum.

Cauley says it’s important for people to come together and acknowledge history.

“We’re acknowledging the fact that there were slaves and there were slave owners and then there were some that chose not to own slaves. I mean everyone had an opinion in this matter. We went to war because of this same matter and we’re here united again still fighting the injustices,” said Cauley.

Cauley says they’re now united to fight and educate the younger generations.

“I think that’s the ultimate goal. I think that if we don’t teach and share our history with our young people it is a disservice to them,” said Cauley.

“It used to feel like it was just our voices and now it seems like there is a diverse collection of voices,” said Goodman.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.