Burleson County Tax Office temporarily closed due to COVID-19

CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - The Burleson County Tax Office is temporarily closed after exposure to COVID-19. Currently customers can use the drop box outside of the office, but the public is not allowed inside.

The office shut down on Tuesday, June 9. They’ve been taking extra precautions including using face masks and extra cleanings.

The office plans to reopen on Monday, June 22.

