Celebrate Juneteenth with local events across the Brazos Valley
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Friday and Saturday, events will be held across the Brazos Valley to celebrate Juneteenth.
Juneteenth has a little extra meaning in Texas because the historic moment took place in Galveston on June 19, 1865, when a Union General proclaimed that all slaves were now free two and a half years after President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamationmation took effect.
Below is a list of the Juneteenth events taking place throughout the Brazos Valley:
Brazos Valley African American Museum: Juneteenth Curbside Celebration
- Participants can stay in their cars, receive information on Juneteenth, and pick up a cool treat.
- Friday, 10 a.m. - noon
- 500 E. Pruitt St, Bryan
- The museum will also be open Friday with free admission from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- For more information on the event, click here.
Navasota Freedom March
- The Freedom March will be led by Mildred Edwards, “the first and only African American woman to serve on Navasota City Council,” according to the Navasota Examiner.
- A short program will be held at Navasota City Hall.
- Speakers include Brenda Williams, Navasota Police Chief Shawn Myatt, Navasota Mayor Bert Miller, Navasota Athletic Director Casey Dacus, and Mildred Edwards, according to the Navasota Examiner.
- The Freedom March is not a protest march.
- Friday, 9:30 a.m.
- The March starts Navasota High School and ends at Navasota City Hall.
- Navasota High School: 1 Rattler Dr, Navasota
- Elders are allowed to use ATVs and cars in the parade.
- For more information on the event, click here.
The 80th Juneteenth Celebration presented by the Grimes County 19th of June Association
- The event will still take place with a parade, but the free barbeque dinner and rodeo have been canceled due to the Coronavirus concerns, according to the Navasota Examiner.
- Friday, 11 a.m.
- Historic downtown Anderson
- For more information on the event, click here.
Madisonville and Surrounding Cities Juneteenth Celebration
- Celebration of June 19th
- Enjoy games, food and drinks, waterslide and bounce houses, and more.
- Friday, 5:30 p.m.
- Juneteenth Center: 1101 7th St., Madisonville.
- June 20th Peaceful March
- The march will start at the Madison County Square and will end at the Juneteenth Center.
- Following the march, there will be a family-friendly Black History presentation.
- For more information on both events, click here.
Hearne Juneteenth Parade March
- Free pizza and hamburgers will be provided by GATX at the West Side Pavilion.
- There will be cash prizes and trophies awarded in several categories for parade participants.
- Saturday, the parade starts at noon.
- The parade starts at Blackshear Park.
- For more information on the event, click here.
