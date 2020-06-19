Celebrate Juneteenth with local events across the Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Friday and Saturday, events will be held across the Brazos Valley to celebrate Juneteenth.

Juneteenth has a little extra meaning in Texas because the historic moment took place in Galveston on June 19, 1865, when a Union General proclaimed that all slaves were now free two and a half years after President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamationmation took effect.

Below is a list of the Juneteenth events taking place throughout the Brazos Valley:

Brazos Valley African American Museum: Juneteenth Curbside Celebration

Participants can stay in their cars, receive information on Juneteenth, and pick up a cool treat.

Friday, 10 a.m. - noon

500 E. Pruitt St, Bryan

The museum will also be open Friday with free admission from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information on the event, click here.

Navasota Freedom March

The Freedom March will be led by Mildred Edwards, “the first and only African American woman to serve on Navasota City Council,” according to the Navasota Examiner.

A short program will be held at Navasota City Hall. Speakers include Brenda Williams, Navasota Police Chief Shawn Myatt, Navasota Mayor Bert Miller, Navasota Athletic Director Casey Dacus, and Mildred Edwards, according to the Navasota Examiner.

The Freedom March is not a protest march.

Friday, 9:30 a.m.

The March starts Navasota High School and ends at Navasota City Hall.

Navasota High School: 1 Rattler Dr, Navasota

Elders are allowed to use ATVs and cars in the parade.

For more information on the event, click here.

The 80th Juneteenth Celebration presented by the Grimes County 19th of June Association

The event will still take place with a parade, but the free barbeque dinner and rodeo have been canceled due to the Coronavirus concerns, according to the Navasota Examiner.

Friday, 11 a.m.

Historic downtown Anderson

For more information on the event, click here.

Madisonville and Surrounding Cities Juneteenth Celebration

Celebration of June 19th Enjoy games, food and drinks, waterslide and bounce houses, and more. Friday, 5:30 p.m. Juneteenth Center: 1101 7th St., Madisonville.

June 20th Peaceful March The march will start at the Madison County Square and will end at the Juneteenth Center. Following the march, there will be a family-friendly Black History presentation.

For more information on both events, click here.

Hearne Juneteenth Parade March

Free pizza and hamburgers will be provided by GATX at the West Side Pavilion.

There will be cash prizes and trophies awarded in several categories for parade participants.

Saturday, the parade starts at noon.

The parade starts at Blackshear Park.

For more information on the event, click here.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.