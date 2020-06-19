Advertisement

Celebrate Juneteenth with local events across the Brazos Valley

By Fallon Appleton
Published: Jun. 19, 2020 at 8:30 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Friday and Saturday, events will be held across the Brazos Valley to celebrate Juneteenth.

Juneteenth has a little extra meaning in Texas because the historic moment took place in Galveston on June 19, 1865, when a Union General proclaimed that all slaves were now free two and a half years after President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamationmation took effect.

Below is a list of the Juneteenth events taking place throughout the Brazos Valley:

Brazos Valley African American Museum: Juneteenth Curbside Celebration

  • Participants can stay in their cars, receive information on Juneteenth, and pick up a cool treat.
  • Friday, 10 a.m. - noon
  • 500 E. Pruitt St, Bryan
  • The museum will also be open Friday with free admission from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • For more information on the event, click here.

Navasota Freedom March

  • The Freedom March will be led by Mildred Edwards, “the first and only African American woman to serve on Navasota City Council,” according to the Navasota Examiner.
  • A short program will be held at Navasota City Hall.
      • Speakers include Brenda Williams, Navasota Police Chief Shawn Myatt, Navasota Mayor Bert Miller, Navasota Athletic Director Casey Dacus, and Mildred Edwards, according to the Navasota Examiner.
  • The Freedom March is not a protest march.
  • Friday, 9:30 a.m.
  • The March starts Navasota High School and ends at Navasota City Hall.
  • Navasota High School: 1 Rattler Dr, Navasota
  • Elders are allowed to use ATVs and cars in the parade.
  • For more information on the event, click here.

The 80th Juneteenth Celebration presented by the Grimes County 19th of June Association

  • The event will still take place with a parade, but the free barbeque dinner and rodeo have been canceled due to the Coronavirus concerns, according to the Navasota Examiner.
  • Friday, 11 a.m.
  • Historic downtown Anderson
  • For more information on the event, click here.

Madisonville and Surrounding Cities Juneteenth Celebration

  • Celebration of June 19th
    • Enjoy games, food and drinks, waterslide and bounce houses, and more.
    • Friday, 5:30 p.m.
    • Juneteenth Center: 1101 7th St., Madisonville.
  • June 20th Peaceful March
    • The march will start at the Madison County Square and will end at the Juneteenth Center.
    • Following the march, there will be a family-friendly Black History presentation.
  • For more information on both events, click here.

Hearne Juneteenth Parade March

  • Free pizza and hamburgers will be provided by GATX at the West Side Pavilion.
  • There will be cash prizes and trophies awarded in several categories for parade participants.
  • Saturday, the parade starts at noon.
  • The parade starts at Blackshear Park.
  • For more information on the event, click here.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Brazos County reports 68 new cases of COVID-19

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
This is a current count of COVID-19 cases in the Brazos Valley based on the information provided to KBTX. Additional information on these cases can be found on the local news page.

News

Police: Injury call leads to arrest of suspected drug dealer

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Josh Ninke
A suspected drug dealer was arrested in college station after his roommates called police, worried that he'd seriously hurt himself.

National

Trump says he will renew effort to end DACA protections

Updated: 55 minutes ago
President Donald Trump said Friday that he will renew his administration’s effort to end legal protections for young immigrants after the Supreme Court blocked the first try.

News

American Airlines bans man who refused to wear face mask

Updated: 1 hour ago
American Airlines has banned a man who was kicked off a plane for refusing to wear a face covering, among the first such incidents since airlines promised this week to step up enforcement of their mask rules.

National

Court to hear arguments in Trump administration’s bid to stop release of Bolton’s book

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By DEB RIECHMANN Associated Press
The government asked a federal court for a temporary restraining order to prevent the release of the book, claiming it contains classified material.

Latest News

Entertainment

‘Into the Wild’ bus removed from Stampede Trail in Alaska

Updated: 1 hours ago
The famed “Bus 142” on the Stampede Trail has been removed by the state of Alaska, according to the mayor of the Denali Borough.

News

AP-NORC poll: Majority of Americans support police protests

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By AARON MORRISON and HANNAH FINGERHUT Associated Press
The new AP-NORC poll finds 54% of Americans say they approve of the protests, while 32% disapprove. Another 14% say they hold neither opinion.

News

All in a week’s work: Heat, humidity, haze, and some healthy downpours

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Max Crawford
A very summery outlook brings heat index, tropical downpours, and Saharan dust all into play over the next week.

News

Burleson County Tax Office temporarily closed due to COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Josh Ninke
The tax office has been shut down since last week but plans to reopen Monday.

News

Sam Houston State names finalist for president

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Tennyson Guthrie
Sam Houston State University Chancellor Brian McCall has selected Alisa White as the sole finalist for the university’s president position.