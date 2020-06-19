Advertisement

‘Chariots of Fire,’ ‘Lord of the Rings’ actor Ian Holm dies

FILE - In this Dec. 12, 2012 file photo, actor Ian Holm appears at the premiere of "The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey" in London. Holm, the acclaimed British actor whose long career included roles in “Chariots of Fire” and “The Lord of the Rings” has died, his agent said Friday. He was 88. Holm died peacefully in the hospital, surrounded by his family and carer, his agent, Alex Irwin, said in a statement. His illness was Parkinson’s related. (Source: Photo by Jon Furniss/Invision/AP, File)
FILE - In this Dec. 12, 2012 file photo, actor Ian Holm appears at the premiere of "The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey" in London. Holm, the acclaimed British actor whose long career included roles in “Chariots of Fire” and “The Lord of the Rings” has died, his agent said Friday. He was 88. Holm died peacefully in the hospital, surrounded by his family and carer, his agent, Alex Irwin, said in a statement. His illness was Parkinson’s related. (Source: Photo by Jon Furniss/Invision/AP, File)(AP)
Published: Jun. 19, 2020 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — Ian Holm, an acclaimed British actor whose long career included roles in “Chariots of Fire” and “The Lord of the Rings” has died. He was 88.

Holm died peacefully Friday morning in a hospital, surrounded by his family and carer, his agent, Alex Irwin, said in a statement. His illness was Parkinson’s related.

A star of stage and screen, Holm won a Tony Award for best featured actor as Lenny in Harold Pinter’s play “The Homecoming” in 1967.

An established figure in the Royal Shakespeare Company, he won a Laurence Olivier Award for best actor for his performance in the title role of “King Lear” in 1998.

He won a British Academy Film Award and gained a supporting-actor Oscar nomination for portraying pioneering athletics coach Sam Mussabini in the hit 1982 film “Chariots of Fire.”

He also appeared in “The Fifth Element,” “Alien,‘' “The Sweet Hereafter,‘' “Time Bandits,‘' “The Emperor’s New Clothes'' and “The Madness of King George.” More recently, he portrayed Bilbo Baggins in “The Hobbit” and “The Lord of the Rings” trilogies.

Holm was knighted in 1998 for his services to drama.

“His sparkling wit always accompanied a mischievous twinkle in his eye,” Irwin said. “Charming, kind and ferociously talented, we will miss him hugely.‘'

Holm was married four times and had five children.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Brazos County reports 68 new cases of COVID-19

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
This is a current count of COVID-19 cases in the Brazos Valley based on the information provided to KBTX. Additional information on these cases can be found on the local news page.

News

Police: Injury call leads to arrest of suspected drug dealer

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Josh Ninke
A suspected drug dealer was arrested in college station after his roommates called police, worried that he'd seriously hurt himself.

National

Trump says he will renew effort to end DACA protections

Updated: 55 minutes ago
President Donald Trump said Friday that he will renew his administration’s effort to end legal protections for young immigrants after the Supreme Court blocked the first try.

News

American Airlines bans man who refused to wear face mask

Updated: 1 hour ago
American Airlines has banned a man who was kicked off a plane for refusing to wear a face covering, among the first such incidents since airlines promised this week to step up enforcement of their mask rules.

Latest News

National

Court to hear arguments in Trump administration’s bid to stop release of Bolton’s book

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By DEB RIECHMANN Associated Press
The government asked a federal court for a temporary restraining order to prevent the release of the book, claiming it contains classified material.

Entertainment

‘Into the Wild’ bus removed from Stampede Trail in Alaska

Updated: 1 hours ago
The famed “Bus 142” on the Stampede Trail has been removed by the state of Alaska, according to the mayor of the Denali Borough.

News

AP-NORC poll: Majority of Americans support police protests

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By AARON MORRISON and HANNAH FINGERHUT Associated Press
The new AP-NORC poll finds 54% of Americans say they approve of the protests, while 32% disapprove. Another 14% say they hold neither opinion.

News

All in a week’s work: Heat, humidity, haze, and some healthy downpours

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Max Crawford
A very summery outlook brings heat index, tropical downpours, and Saharan dust all into play over the next week.

News

Burleson County Tax Office temporarily closed due to COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Josh Ninke
The tax office has been shut down since last week but plans to reopen Monday.

News

Celebrate Juneteenth with local events across the Brazos Valley

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Fallon Appleton
Events will be held across the Brazos Valley throughout the weekend to celebrate Juneteenth.