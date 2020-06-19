Advertisement

Group rallies to remove Confederate Monument from Walker County Courthouse

By Clay Falls
Published: Jun. 19, 2020 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Huntsville, Texas (KBTX) -

Members of the Huntsville community including clergy and members of Black Lives Matter gathered at the Walker County Courthouse Friday morning seeking change.

They want a Confederate Monument to be removed. It was erected back in 1956 and says it’s in memory of Confederate Patriots.

A group of several dozen people including clergy, several city council members, Sam Houston State University History professors and others rallied to express their desire to have it moved

”It was placed on the north side of the courthouse to face the Union to mock them. They had the battle flag, the stars and bars placed right there on the front of it and I just don’t think that that was accidental,” said Rev. George Oliver who organized the event.

”We’re not saying that, you know, that black lives only matter. That’s a big misconception. We’re saying that black lives matter basically as well,” said Nia Williams, President of Black Lives Matter Huntsville.

She said another location would be better.

“In the future I would say like just a museum because it is a, I’m not going to say that these are not like important parts of history because they are. We’re not trying to erase history,” Williams added.

The monument was vandalized with spray paint in the last week and cleaned up.

”I mean this monument’s presence on the courthouse is really kind of one of the last vestiges of the Jim Crow regime that of course existed here in Walker County throughout the first half of the 20th century,” said Aaron Hyams, Ph.D., Sam Houston State Visiting Assistant Professor of American History.

The youngest to speak was 16-year-old Kathleen Williams, who is a student at Huntsville High School.

“I feel a need to speak out about this because I don’t think it’s appropriate that it stands there,” she said.

The group is calling for change on Juneteenth, a historic day when slaves in Texas learned they had been set free.

“We can write a much better chapter together if we would just start to consider one another,” said Oliver.

The group wants County Commissioners to take up the issue at their meeting Monday. We’ve reached out to the County Judge about the monument and any future plans. We’ll keep you posted when they get back to us.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Friday Evening Weather Update 6/19

Updated: 36 minutes ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Historical marker stolen in Huntsville

Updated: 43 minutes ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Brazos Valley African American Museum hosts Juneteenth celebration

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jessica Gruenling
Juneteenth marks the day that the end of slavery was announced in Texas. The Brazos Valley African American museum hosted a curbside Juneteenth celebration.

News

Group rallies to remove Confederate Monument from Walker County Courthouse

Updated: 1 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

Latest News

News

Brazos Valley African American Museum hosts Juneteenth celebration

Updated: 1 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

S.O.S Ministries continues outreach during pandemic

Updated: 1 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

S.O.S Ministries continues outreach during pandemic

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Mekena Rodriguez
S.O.S ministries continue outreach programs despite COVID-19

News

On television, Irma Cauley reminisces on a day when no one look liked her on TV

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kathleen Witte
Irma Cauley, Brazos County Precinct 4 Commissioner and board chair of the Brazos Valley African America Museum reminisces on a day when no one look liked her on TV.

News

Free Music Friday: Hayden Haddock

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kathleen Witte
Free Music Friday: Hayden Haddock

News

Treat of the Day: AggieTERM teachers selected for program with Bryan ISD

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kathleen Witte
Ten Texas A&M University students have been selected for the AggieTERM, or Aggie Teacher Education Residency Model, partnership with Bryan ISD.