Group rallies to remove Confederate Monument from Walker County Courthouse

Huntsville, Texas (KBTX) -

Members of the Huntsville community including clergy and members of Black Lives Matter gathered at the Walker County Courthouse Friday morning seeking change.

They want a Confederate Monument to be removed. It was erected back in 1956 and says it’s in memory of Confederate Patriots.

A group of several dozen people including clergy, several city council members, Sam Houston State University History professors and others rallied to express their desire to have it moved

”It was placed on the north side of the courthouse to face the Union to mock them. They had the battle flag, the stars and bars placed right there on the front of it and I just don’t think that that was accidental,” said Rev. George Oliver who organized the event.

”We’re not saying that, you know, that black lives only matter. That’s a big misconception. We’re saying that black lives matter basically as well,” said Nia Williams, President of Black Lives Matter Huntsville.

She said another location would be better.

“In the future I would say like just a museum because it is a, I’m not going to say that these are not like important parts of history because they are. We’re not trying to erase history,” Williams added.

The monument was vandalized with spray paint in the last week and cleaned up.

”I mean this monument’s presence on the courthouse is really kind of one of the last vestiges of the Jim Crow regime that of course existed here in Walker County throughout the first half of the 20th century,” said Aaron Hyams, Ph.D., Sam Houston State Visiting Assistant Professor of American History.

The youngest to speak was 16-year-old Kathleen Williams, who is a student at Huntsville High School.

“I feel a need to speak out about this because I don’t think it’s appropriate that it stands there,” she said.

The group is calling for change on Juneteenth, a historic day when slaves in Texas learned they had been set free.

“We can write a much better chapter together if we would just start to consider one another,” said Oliver.

The group wants County Commissioners to take up the issue at their meeting Monday. We’ve reached out to the County Judge about the monument and any future plans. We’ll keep you posted when they get back to us.

