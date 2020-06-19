Here is the latest Texas news from The Associated Press at 5:40 p.m. CDT

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Multiple Texas counties and cities are ordering businesses to require customers and workers to wear face masks as part of efforts to the coronavirus pandemic. The moves come as the continues to see rising numbers of new cases and hospitalizations. Dallas County passed its ordinance Friday morning. It joins Bexar County, the city of Austin, El Paso County and others who adopted measures with fines ranging from $500 to $1,000 for businesses that don’t comply. Republican Gov. Greg Abbott won't issued a statewide order for masks, but has said local governments could issue such orders for businesses.

HOUSTON (AP) — A Texas man whose son was shot and killed by Houston police in April is calling for law enforcement officials to release any videos related to the encounter. KPRC-TV reports that the request from Joaquín Chavez comes after a bystander posted cellphone video on YouTube that appears to show Nicolas Chavez on his knees when officers shot him on April 27. Houston police have said they believe the 27-year-old charged at officers with an object. Police have not released videos from officer’s body cameras. The Greater Houston Coalition for Justice is trying to get the Houston Police Department to release videos of six recent shootings.

UNDATED (AP) — Christopher Johnson says he once saw Juneteenth as a celebration, a symbol that African Americans had moved past the “stain” of racism and slavery. The co-pastor of Good Hope Missionary Baptist Church in Houston says the deaths this year of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and Rayshard Brooks, at the hands of law enforcement and self-styled neighborhood vigilantes are turning the holiday into a time of reflection and a reminder every generation has to fight for its freedom and that freedom is never really won. In many ways, he says, the U.S. of 1865 is the U.S. of 2020.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Holland Taylor earned a Tony Award nomination for her portrayal of charismatic Texas politician Ann Richards, but the actor also deserves acclaim as a researcher and playwright. Taylor crafted the solo play “Ann” after digging into Richards’ life and character. An adaptation of the play is airing “Friday” on PBS’ “Great Performances” showcase. In creating the work, Taylor earned a deeper appreciation of the tart-tongued Democrat, who died in 2006. “Ann” proved a highlight of Taylor’s wide-ranging career, which includes “Two and a half Men” and the new limited series “Hollywood.” Holland Taylor also is in the upcoming movie sequel “Bill & Ted Face the Music.”