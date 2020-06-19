Historical marker stolen in Huntsville

Huntsville, Texas (KBTX) -

An historical marker recently put in place to remember the area’s history has been stolen in Huntsville.

Residents said the historical marker for Grant’s Colony was taken Thursday when somebody reportedly put a chain around it and hauled it off. It was sitting at the corner of Highway 19 and Old Colony Road. A Sam Houston State University Professor met KBTX out at the location Friday and said the marker honors freed slaves who had settled in the area. It’s not known a motive for the theft yet.

”And its one of the most important freedom villages in Texas. One of the first African American state representatives lived out here. It was the site of education but what is remarkable about it is, it was the product of a biracial coalition,” said Zachary Doleshal, Ph.D., A Sam Houston State University Assistant Professor of History.

We’ve reached out to Huntsville Police for details on an investigation. Just last week a Confederate Monument at the Walker County Courthouse Downtown was vandalized with spray paint.

