Advertisement

Historical marker stolen in Huntsville

By Clay Falls
Published: Jun. 19, 2020 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Huntsville, Texas (KBTX) -

An historical marker recently put in place to remember the area’s history has been stolen in Huntsville.

Residents said the historical marker for Grant’s Colony was taken Thursday when somebody reportedly put a chain around it and hauled it off. It was sitting at the corner of Highway 19 and Old Colony Road. A Sam Houston State University Professor met KBTX out at the location Friday and said the marker honors freed slaves who had settled in the area. It’s not known a motive for the theft yet.

”And its one of the most important freedom villages in Texas. One of the first African American state representatives lived out here. It was the site of education but what is remarkable about it is, it was the product of a biracial coalition,” said Zachary Doleshal, Ph.D., A Sam Houston State University Assistant Professor of History.

We’ve reached out to Huntsville Police for details on an investigation. Just last week a Confederate Monument at the Walker County Courthouse Downtown was vandalized with spray paint.

For more on the history click here.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Friday Evening Weather Update 6/19

Updated: 37 minutes ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Historical marker stolen in Huntsville

Updated: 44 minutes ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Brazos Valley African American Museum hosts Juneteenth celebration

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jessica Gruenling
Juneteenth marks the day that the end of slavery was announced in Texas. The Brazos Valley African American museum hosted a curbside Juneteenth celebration.

News

Group rallies to remove Confederate Monument from Walker County Courthouse

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Clay Falls
A group gathered at the Walker County Courthouse Friday morning.

News

Group rallies to remove Confederate Monument from Walker County Courthouse

Updated: 1 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

Latest News

News

Brazos Valley African American Museum hosts Juneteenth celebration

Updated: 1 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

S.O.S Ministries continues outreach during pandemic

Updated: 1 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

S.O.S Ministries continues outreach during pandemic

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Mekena Rodriguez
S.O.S ministries continue outreach programs despite COVID-19

News

On television, Irma Cauley reminisces on a day when no one look liked her on TV

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kathleen Witte
Irma Cauley, Brazos County Precinct 4 Commissioner and board chair of the Brazos Valley African America Museum reminisces on a day when no one look liked her on TV.

News

Free Music Friday: Hayden Haddock

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kathleen Witte
Free Music Friday: Hayden Haddock

News

Treat of the Day: AggieTERM teachers selected for program with Bryan ISD

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kathleen Witte
Ten Texas A&M University students have been selected for the AggieTERM, or Aggie Teacher Education Residency Model, partnership with Bryan ISD.