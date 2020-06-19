Matthew Gaines Initiative reaches funding goal

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Matthew Gaines Initiative, a student-run organization fundraising $350,000 for a Matthew Gaines statue on Texas A&M campus, has finally reached its goal.

In a Facebook post, Erica Pauls, the Matthew Gaines Initiative president, said now is the time for a new beginning for current and former students of Texas A&M.

“We believe every student has a place and the capacity to make a difference as did Senator Gaines and his fellow Texans,” said Pauls in the Facebook post. “From here forward, we are committed to acknowledging and celebrating Aggie pioneers and those who continually strive to make this campus for all.”

Sen. Matthew Gaines was the first African-American state senator who was also instrumental in the passing of the Morrill Act, the legislature that created the Agricultural and Mechanical College of Texas.

Now that the funds have been raised, the student organization is focusing on the next step.

“Beginning this July, we will issue a global ‘call for artists’ through a Request for Proposal process,” said Pauls.

As artists send in their proposals, the organization, with input from the campus community, will choose the artist that will bring this initiative to fruition.

