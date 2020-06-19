On television, Irma Cauley reminisces on a day when no one look liked her on TV

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As a featured guest on KBTX, Brazos County Precinct 4 Commissioner and board chair of the Brazos Valley African America Museum, Irma Cauley reminisces on a day “not that long ago” when she wouldn’t have seen someone who looked like her on television.

“I’m 70, and not long ago, I never saw anyone that looked like me on TV,” said Cauley. “In commercials or in places that could show me as a child that we could do anything [such as] serve in leadership roles.”

Now, on Juneteenth 2020, Cauley holds many accolades and indeed leadership roles herself, for which she has been on television many times. For one, she helped organize and execute the Brazos Valley African American Museum’s socially distant Juneteenth celebration, one that falls during a race revolution in the U.S.

“I think that activities across the nation have enhanced the richness and great concern in celebrating June 19,” said Cauley. “I think it’s important that the nation recognize and teach all the history—not just a certain slant.”

Cauley says education is key when marking Juneteenth and every day of the year.

“Every person has contributed to the history of the United States,” said Cauley. “There’s no one race that’s done everything.”

For the full conversation with Cauley, see the video player above.

